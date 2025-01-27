Athlete Profile: Colin Edwards guards his way to Division III

Bob Kupbens Edwards directs his defenders about how to move and position themselves in order to optimize performance. Being a leader is an extremely important skill to have as a goalkeeper. Edwards’ leadership skills are one of his strengths on and off the field.

Soccer, or football as it is known around the globe, is one of the most prominent sports in the world, with over 230 different countries participating, according to World Population Review. But whilst it is so popular, there is one position that seems to be constantly overlooked: the goalkeeper, a position embodied by Carlmont senior Colin Edwards.

Edwards has played soccer his entire life and has always been drawn to the goalkeeping position. This passion for the game has now led him to be the varsity starter at Carlmont. For college, he is committed to playing for Dean University in Franklin, Massachusetts; at the Division III level.

Playing in college is no easy feat and is something that takes immense amounts of hard work and dedication.

“Outside of regular practice I will usually be training a couple hours per week on my own or with friends and teammates, additionally going to the gym, which in soccer is often overlooked but is incredibly important in order to play at high levels,” Edwards said.

The collegiate level gets even more complicated than just hard work, as athletes have to be able to find opportunities to meet coaches and show skill.

“Colin has attended numerous camps in Boston, Chicago, and other major places around the country. These are multi-day camps where prospects play all day to impress recruiters. Colin outshined many keepers and received a generous offer to play at Dean College,” said Nick Taylor, Edwards’ teammate.

Not only is playing at the college level hard, but playing goalkeeper is inherently difficult in itself, with goalies being the last line of defense. Mistakes are not an option, and if they do make a mistake, they have to be able to shake it off immediately.

“Mistakes in goal are the most costly of anyone else on the team because if you mess up it will lead to a goal. No other position has that same pressure so it takes a strong mentality to be able to put up with criticism even after making a mistake,” Edwards said.

Taylor also explained that it is Edwards’ mentality that allows him to put up with such criticism and overcome the challenges of being a goalie.

“He’s determined to play his best game, and I feel that he turns every practice and game into a learning experience. Colin is also very determined and ruthless on the field. No matter what the score or size of the other team, he always goes into tackles and crosses with 100% power and confidence that he will make the save,” Taylor said.

Edwards’ teammate Noah Franklin reflected on Edwards’ journey as a goalie and the road he has ahead.

“Colin is a very strong goalie, and I think that his journey to becoming a collegiate-level keeper has been just as mental as physical as he has really focused and improved on being consistent. He also has shown lots of toughness and resilience throughout his journey, and if he continues to show these traits, he will do well,” Franklin said.