Athlete Profile: Conrad Hsu serves up competition

Valerie Pilipenko Conrad Hsu executes a serve following a changeover.

Despite the many sports offered in high schools across the United States, few require the combination of skill, athleticism, and discipline like tennis.

Conrad Hsu, a senior at Carlmont, started playing tennis with his family in fourth grade. Recognizing his talent for the sport, Hsu’s parents enrolled him in lessons, eventually leading him to play on his middle school team, which naturally helped him develop before moving on to a more competitive environment in high school.

Hsu joined Carlmont’s tennis team in his freshman year. Prior to assuming the role of captain, he looked up to the team’s alumni, from which he learned the leadership skills he has today.

“Hsu’s a very positive team captain. He constantly supports our team members and gives constructive feedback. Whenever we miss our shots during practices or games, he always gives us some type of advice,” said senior teammate Ethan Zhang.

“ Hsu’s a good example to his teammates; he leads practices and gets all the guys dialed in and ready for the match. On top of being a good player, he’s just a good guy to have around and a guy that you want on your team. — Marcus Beltramo

In his junior year, Hsu transitioned from a doubles player to a singles player in order to gain a higher position on the team. Due to this change in environment, he felt isolated and had to overcome a mental hurdle in order to adapt to a new style of play.

“I felt really alone on the courts, but being able to boost myself up, talking to myself, and having my teammates come out and cheer me on made me feel as if I had a doubles partner by my side,” Hsu said.

Although Hsu believed he struggled to adapt to being a singles player, his coach, Marcus Beltramo, thought otherwise. Beltramo spoke highly of Hsu’s ability to take in feedback.

“A lot of athletes I’ve worked with don’t have that quality, don’t have that coachable aspect to them. I give Hsu a challenge, and every time I do so, he 100 percent rises to the occasion to reach that,” Beltramo said.

Beltramo’s praise gives Hsu a strong foundation for his pursuit in his future goals as a tennis player. Although he has no desire to pursue a career in tennis, Hsu plans on sustaining his love for the sport by playing for a club in college.

“Practicing with a great group of friends was a big part of my tennis progression. Their encouragement and friendly competition pushed me to improve my skills and stay motivated,” Hsu said.