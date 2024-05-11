Scots reminisce the season

Daniella Smit Senior Ben Sunahara poses with his family for a photo after the game. To celebrate his senior night, Sunahara’s family made posters to show their support. Several other families of seniors made posters to celebrate this occasion.

The Carlmont Scots faced a tough loss on their senior night against the Sequoia Ravens on Friday, May 10. The Scots were not able to bounce back and secure the win, resulting in a final score of 3-0.

Senior Adam Bailey and junior Jonathan Fong both pitched well for the Scots. Senior Luke Ulrich was also strong on the mound. However, Sequoia performed a little better at the plate.

Sequoia was able to get nine hits, while Carlmont only got four. The Scots’ hits were secured by seniors Noah Werbinski, Kaden Healy, Ben Sunahara, and junior Grant Goetz. Goetz notes that the team has improved a lot since the start of the season.

“We were working on hitting, like finding your timing and your approach. At the beginning of the season, we were overcomplicating everything,” Goetz said. “We were taking too many pitches in the zone, a lot of called third strikes, but now we’re swinging at more strikes.”

This was the Scots’ last game of the season, and for the seniors, it was the last game of their high school career. During this final game, the seniors celebrated their senior night.

“The high school sports experience was something really important to me, especially because it taught me things about myself,” said senior Daivik Vennela. “It’s something I’m going to carry into every single aspect of my life.”

Emotions ran high, not just among the seniors, but throughout the entire team. The Scots thought highly of the seniors and appreciated them for everything they did.

“The seniors bring energy every day. They’re always trying to pump us up and find ways to win,” Goetz said.

This bittersweet ending has left the seniors reminiscing about their time at Carlmont. Each took away something different that they’ll remember for the rest of their lives.

“You’re going to have a lot of fun, and this is the place where you grow and really find yourself. The best piece of advice is to keep an open mind for everything.” Vennela said.

The Scots’ head coach, Ryan Hamilton, emphasizes that the Scots have battled through tough games. They haven’t always had the best of luck, but still, the players never gave up and always gave their best.

“It’s not how you react to the success or the failure that determines how successful you are,” Hamilton said. “Learn from the difficulties of the season. Understand that things are not always going to go your way in baseball or in life.”