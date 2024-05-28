The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

Scots prepare for next step on signing day 

Isabella Wilson, Staff WriterMay 28, 2024
All nine Carlmont High School seniors who are committed to playing a sport in college gather for a photo. These student-athletes will be furthering their academic and athletic experience in colleges across the United States at various levels. They will be continuing careers in softball, soccer, lacrosse, volleyball, and swimming.

Carlmont athletes gathered in the quad for signing day on Wednesday, May 22. 

Signing day is when the athletes who attend Carlmont are recognized for their accomplishment of being recruited to play college sports. Athletes get to take photos with their former Carlmont teammates, family, and coaches. It is a day of celebration for athletes when they embark on their next journey. 

One athlete who participated in this Carlmont tradition was Izzy Won. Won is a Carlmont Softball player committed to Stevens Institute of Technology in New Jersey. She plans to major in biomedical engineering when she attends next year. At the end of Won’s senior year, Peninsula Athletic League (PAL) named her a co-player of the year and listed her on the first team of the all league roster.

“Definitely having a good attitude on the field and also having a high GPA was important during my recruiting process,” Won said. 

Although it is the athletes who go through this process, it also affects their parents and families. Izzy Won’s mom, Dorothy Won said, “I think it’s awesome. It’s just the best of both worlds. She gets to focus on her engineering and still get to play softball.” 

Another athlete who was involved in signing day was Leila Velez. Committed for lacrosse in February of her senior year, Velez plans to major in kinesiology at Cornell College.

“My grades, extracurriculars, and time management helped me through the process. As a year-round athlete, it was hard to find time to do my work, so any opportunity I got between lacrosse, I would immediately get my homework done,” Velez said. 

Putting the event together was Patrick Smith, Carlmont’s athletic director, who has been essential to many of Carlmont athletes’ success. 

“The happiness for the kids and their families is the biggest thing that’s really rewarding for me,” Smith said.

With over 20 varsity sports teams, Carlmont athletes have many opportunities to represent their school and showcase their abilities. The nine students who participated in signing day will take the lessons they learned from being a Scot and continue their education and career in athletics. 

“Being a Carlmont Scot means you’re going to represent our school academically, athletically, and as a leader in a positive way. It means that you want to pursue victory with honor, win with pride, lose with dignity, and ultimately, enjoy your time here and bring positive things to the school and our community,” Smith said.

Lillian Fox (Volleyball) Williams College
Izzy Won (Softball) Stevens College
Sean Murphy (Volleyball) Kean University
Leila Velez (Lacrosse) Cornell College
Evelyn Welton (Volleyball) Oberlin College
Kylie Rouspil (Soccer) Linfield University
Emily Gehrlein-Allen (Soccer) San Francisco State
Kelsey Leung (Swim) UC San Diego
Sydney Niles (Swim) UC San Diego

Volleyball teammates Evelyn Welton and Lilian Fox get a photo together. Both girls will be continuing their athletic careers in college. Welton committed to Oberlin College while Fox committed to Williams College.
Isabella Wilson
Isabella Wilson, Staff Writer
Bella Wilson (class of 2026) enjoys playing sports and listening to music. She plays on the Carlmont softball team and is on the girl's flag football team.  She is currently covering Carlmont sports.
Isabella Rice
Isabella Rice, Staff Writer
Isabella Rice (class of 2025) is a Junior at Carlmont High School and a second-year writer for Scot Scoop. Within the journalism program, she focuses on athletics and is often found taking photos at sports games or writing match reports. Outside of school, she can be found playing soccer for her club team or for Carlmont's Varsity soccer and lacrosse teams.
