Bears beat Scots due to a lack of timely hitting

Isabella Wilson Senior Kaito Kobayashi reaches to tag out the runner after receiving the ball from right fielder, Luke Tofigh. The runner was called safe. This was the Bears’ final run of the game bringing the score to 3-0. “They’ll be able to develop as the season goes on and then the off-season as well,” Carlmont coach Ryan Hamilton said.

The Carlmont Scots lost to the Menlo-Atherton Bears 3-0 at home on Wednesday. The Scots held the Bears scoreless for five innings, but the Bears’ bats came alive in the final stretch.

Senior Grant Goetz started on the mound for the Scots and shut down the first six Menlo-Atherton hitters. Senior Jason Tofigh was the first to get on base for Carlmont after a hit to right field but was never able to score. During the bottom of the second, junior Levi Wellman got on but again was unable to score.

“We need to work on offensive execution. That’s all we really need to get going,” said head coach Ryan Hamilton.

The game was moving quickly through the first four innings with neither team being able to stay up to bat for long.

“We were just throwing a lot of strikes and attacking with the fastball because our defense was making all the plays,” Goetz said.

The fifth inning was eventful for the Scots. Senior Aidan O’Driscoll started it off by hitting a single to left field. Pano Koutoulas followed up with a hit to right. With runners now on second and third, the Bears decided to intentionally walk Tofigh in order to load the bases. Although the situation seemed in favor of the Scots, they could not get a runner to cross home plate.

"Energy was high, but during the game, it kind of fizzled out, and then at the end, we kind of brought it back up again," Goetz said.

Menlo-Atherton found their stride in the sixth inning. Masataka Shudo hit a double off of the left field fence, which fired up the Bears dugout and swayed the momentum in their favor. After a bunt and a steal, the Bears had two runners in scoring position. They both crossed the plate on a hit to the outfield. A few pitches later, the Bears had another runner on third. Menlo-Atherton scored their final run off a sacrifice fly to right field.

The seventh inning went quickly for both teams. The Scots got a runner on, but the Bears finished the game off with double play.

“Once we figure out the bats, we’re going to get hot and finish really strong,” Hamilton said.

The two teams are close outside of high school baseball as well. Some of the players from both teams play summer ball together.

“It makes it more of a rivalry, you know, you just want to show out and see what you can do against your friends,” Goetz said.

The Scots have only played three of their 14 league games, which leaves plenty of time for development.

“I’m looking forward to just winning games this season,” Wellman said.