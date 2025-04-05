Bears defeat the Scots in high scoring battle

Jamison Elliott Junior Satvik Nanda weaves through two defenders to make his way to the goal. Senior Noah Franklin trailed close behind him. Franklin’s goal in this pursuit was to hopefully knock the defenders off of Nanda to give him a clearer shot at the goal.

The Carlmont varsity boys lacrosse team took an 18-3 defeat against the Menlo-Atherton Bears on April 3.

This is not the first time the Scots have faced the Bears this season, having previously played them a couple of weeks prior on March 20 with a loss of 15-0, marking the Bears as one of their most difficult opponents.

The Bears started the game off hot, netting eight of their 18 goals in the first period.

This momentum carried over into the second period, with the Bears getting seven more in the second period and the Scots putting one up of their own late in the period.

The Scots managed to control the second half better than the first as they grabbed two more goals from senior Keoki Firenze and sophomore Daedalus Luscap.

Despite the high scoreline, Scots goalkeeper Xavier Piro put up a season high of 14 saves, 12 of which came in the first half, single-handedly keeping the Scots in the game.

Unfortunately, Piro’s heroics were not enough as the Bears continued to put pressure on the Scots defense, scoring the remaining goals late in the second half.

After a big loss, it is important to maintain a strong mentality and keep going.

“ You gotta flush it and get ready for the next one. — Xavier Piro

“Honestly, just forget this. It was a tough game, we knew that coming in, but you gotta flush it and get ready for the next one,” Piro said.

Not only is a good mentality important, but fixing mistakes during practice as well.

“I think one of the things we really emphasize at practice as coaches is having possession. Good stick skills and fundamentals will help us possess the ball, and if you have the ball, then you can score and win,” said assistant coach Mikey Piro.

As the season progresses, the Scots will continue to face hard matchups similar to the Bears.

We have Mountain View twice coming up. We haven’t seen them before, but they will be tough for sure. I think the big thing is just gonna be to play our game,” said senior Noah Franklin.