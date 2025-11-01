Bears surge late as Scots efforts fall short

Isabella Wilson Menlo-Atherton senior Bryce Winters takes the ball and drives towards the goal. He accumulated four steals throughout the game. He proved to be one of the Bears biggest assets on both defense and offense.

The Carlmont Scots battled through a tough loss against the Menlo-Atherton Bears, falling 20-9 at home on Monday. Although the score doesn’t show it, the Scots fought hard until the Bears were able to pull away.

“We were really excited to play a team that we had already played and didn’t go the way we wanted, so it’s good to get a second chance at it. We were excited,” said Carlmont head coach Oliver Crawford.

The first quarter started out with both teams trading shots, but few found the net. The Bears, however, got on the board first, taking a 2-0 lead. Menlo-Atherton would not lose the lead throughout the game. Bear senior Bryce Winters intercepted a Carlmont pass, and Evan Ten Vaanholt was able to complete the possession with a goal. This duo proved to be a force throughout the whole game. The Scots were finally able to get on the board with a shot from Isaac Grinker. After more back and forth, the first quarter ended 6-1 with Menlo-Atherton seemingly carrying the momentum.

"The energy coming into this game was really good. We played our hearts out," said Carlmont senior Keegan Sullivan.

Carlmont came out with fire as the second quarter started. Carlmont senior Nate Dempsey scored for the Scots right as the shot clock clicked down. Sullivan followed it up with another goal, bringing the score to 6-3. The Bears answered the threat and scored, but Eli Samon countered for the Scots. With the ball back in the Bears’ possession, they passed the ball around the pool until Winters was able to take another shot. The first half wrapped up 8-4 with the Scots ready to keep chipping away.

In the third quarter, Carlmont launched a comeback. Sullivan and Dempsey combined for three goals. With the score 8-7, this would be the closest the Scots would get to reaching Menlo-Atherton’s score. Winters was able to get the Bears back on track right after a shot that glided off the water. Ten Vaanholt then scored three straight goals, furthering the Bears’ lead. The quarter ended 13-7.

“I think we’ve all gotten a lot closer as a team. In the beginning, we didn’t really know how to play well with each other, but over time, we played better with each other,” Sullivan said.

The fourth quarter began with yet another goal from Winters. Carlmont senior Carson Woo retaliated with two back-to-back goals, taking the score to 14-9. This would, however, be Carlmont’s last time scoring. The Bears put up an impressive six more goals, finalizing the score at 20-9.

In total, Winters and Ten Vaanholt had combined 14 goals and five steals.

The Scots have one final game against Sequoia scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 29, which will also be their senior night. This will be the senior Scots final game.

“I hope the younger players continue the passion we had, especially towards the end of the season, and also the friendships. I hope that continues. Just the team chemistry overall,” Dempsey said.