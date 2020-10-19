Belmont community urges youth to vote

Citizens of Belmont have gained excitement as they anticipate the upcoming local election. As the voting date nears, members of the Belmont community are gearing up for the big day.

Ever since the passing of the 26th amendment, 18-year-old people have been the smallest voter demographic in the United States. Belmont officials and citizens, such as Vice Mayor Charles Stone, are aiming to change that this election.

Stone encourages every voter, young or old, to get involved in some form of government at least once, whether through voting in this election or becoming more informed about local politics.

“Come to [council] meetings,” Stone said. “Thanks to Zoom, it is now easier than ever to tune into meetings and voice your concerns to council members.”

Greta Fry, a resident of Belmont for 17 years, warns that the local government does not thoroughly represent youth interests because of its predominantly older demographic. She encourages young citizens of Belmont to make their voices heard.

“Pay attention to issues you care about and make sure officials are voting for your interests,” Fry said.

Andres Raddavero, an 18-year-old planned voter and former Parks and Rec commissioner, agrees with Fry’s sentiment.

“Being able to participate in government, no matter the form, is so rewarding, especially when your ideas are heard,” Raddavero said.

Raddavero and Stone both believe that there could be enormous consequences for not voting, especially in the local election. This election could change how the City of Belmont functions as a whole. Measures such as RR could potentially rid California of Caltrain, which would heavily affect many citizens’ access to public transportation.

For these reasons, Stone urges everyone eligible to vote to do so. He stressed the importance of voting in this election and ensuring individuals are adequately heard and represented on all issues.

Stone said, “Don’t give up hope. Things will get better over time.”