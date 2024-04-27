CuriOdyssey’s Earth Day celebration inspires youth sustainability

Audrey Gong Byrd’s Refilling Station, one of San Mateo’s zero-waste markets, educates attendees on waste reduction by showcasing zero-waste options for daily life. “Everyone can be interested in learning about protecting the environment through Earth Day events, even if it hasn’t been their interest in the past,” said Natalie Su, the president of Green Team.

As environmental challenges have become more relevant in recent years, CuriOdyssey, a local nonprofit and science museum, hosted an Earth Day event to raise youth awareness through educating and engaging young participants through interactive activities and educational lessons.

Earth Day serves as an opportunity to celebrate the environment and an excuse to combat environmental concerns that must be addressed.

As Earth Day continues to gain popularity amongst communities, many organizations seize the chance to host events tailored to teaching communities ways of sustainable living. CuriOdyssey is one of them, hosting an event on April 21; however, their dedication to educating the youth sets them apart.

“In the 1990s, Earth Day became a global celebration. More recently, social media and digital communication have made sharing information about environmental challenges much easier,” said Susan Wright, the program manager of the San Mateo County Sustainability Department.

Engaging youth in sustainable living practices instills a mindset of responsibility and stewardship towards the environment.

“A huge part of this (environmental stewardship) is educating youth to understand the challenges and see how they can contribute to solutions,” Wright said.

CuriOdyssey’s event allowed youth to learn about and participate in sustainable practices in an entertaining and interactive manner. Various vendors and presentations were set up throughout the science museum and zoo, creating an engaging environment for attendees. “ The youth are our future. I think holding events for Earth Day is important because it allows people to get together and talk about environmental topics they might not consider otherwise. — Alliyah Gregory

“The youth are our future. I think holding events for Earth Day is important because it allows people to get together and talk about environmental topics they might not consider otherwise,” said Alliyah Gregory, the co-president of Princeton’s Conservation Society.

The event included educational opportunities for children to surround themselves with nature and have fun. With the help of eco-friendly booths, children were exposed to a variety of solutions to better the environment.

“This year, we invited vendors to inform visitors about concepts such as plastic-free alternatives when shopping and responsible waste management,” said Carmen Sepetka, the associate director of conservation at CuriOdyssey.

However, CuriOdyssey went beyond just inviting booths to educate children—other opportunities, such as environmentally-focused presentations and hands-on activities, prioritized youth involvement, making the experience further personalized for youth.

“We coordinated with our conservation partners for educational presentations,” Sepekta said.

Interactive scientific models and games that captured children’s minds were found everywhere. According to the National Training Laboratories, students retain 75% of what they learn when using what they learn afterward.

“Equipping youth with information is important, but instilling a sense of hope for positive change is also critical,” Sepekta said.

Events like these benefit the community by leading to more active interest in sustainable living. In the future, CuriOdyssey plans to host more Earth Day activities tailored to youth.

“I hope to connect youth with local conservation organizations and volunteering opportunities to feel empowered with how they are involved and impactful in their communities,” Sepekta said.