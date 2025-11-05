Beneath the surface: high prices don’t guarantee perfect skin

Lara Ibasco A woman decides between a cheaper and an expensive cream to improve her skincare routine. She contemplates whether or not the higher price can guarantee better results.

As popularity grows, so do costs. But are these costs truly worth it?

With skincare products becoming increasingly more popular today, prices can range from $3 to $500 for a single item. However, the question remains whether expensive products and inexpensive products can have the same effect, and ultimately, whether the premium price tag is necessary.

Many brands today, such as La Mer, Valmont, Shiseido, Sk-II, and SkinCeuticals, market themselves as luxury brands with sleek packaging and extensive research to design products that benefit all skin types.

Today, we often compare ourselves to higher-quality brands and exclusivity when it comes to material worth. But when it comes to skincare, a product’s price doesn’t always correlate with smooth and clear skin. What truly matters is the ingredients. According to the Associated Press, many ingredients commonly found in a $6 cream are also present in a $20 cream and even a $300 cream.

According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), cosmetic dermatologists deem azelaic acid, benzoyl peroxide, glycolic acid, niacinamide, retinoids, salicylic acid, and vitamin C to be great ingredients for a product to include.

A simple drugstore moisturizer is enough to protect the skin barrier, according to the University of California, San Francisco. As we get older, we become more exposed to toxins and allergens that decrease the skin’s function as a barrier.

Several factors, such as marketing, packaging design, and a high concentration of the listed ingredients, can contribute to why companies charge high prices to boost their prestige.

In fact, celebrity endorsements contribute to a brand’s reputation and increase sales. Social media platforms often emphasize these factors, leading viewers to believe that they need a $300 product to achieve clear skin, which is how skincare brands generate profits and expand their audiences.

Additionally, according to NIH, packaging design is key to a cosmetic brand’s identity and helps a brand stand out in a competitive market like the beauty industry.

While some may argue that luxury brands can give better results, and there is truth to that, people should still not be paying hundreds of dollars for exclusive packaging and marketing. Companies should scale down the cost to make the brand more accessible if they want to extend their product line to all skin types and capture a bigger market.

But brand recognition is not everything. Sometimes, cheaper products deliver better results. Just because a brand is marketed as a luxury product does not mean it will always work effectively on every skin type, from oily to dry.

Good skincare is not determined by price or popularity, but rather by its effectiveness and how well the ingredients are supported by science.

Results can only come from consistency and testing what works for unique skin types. Instead of focusing on design and brand reputation, people should concentrate on the ingredients.