Beyond the screen: Uncovering the strange appeal of horror

Emilia Bateman A viewer peeks through their fingers while watching a horror film, embodying the mix of fear and fascination that keeps audiences coming back to the genre.

Like many people, I’ve spent more than a few sleepless nights haunted by a horror movie I couldn’t shake.

Horror evokes something no other genre quite does. It pushes every emotion to the absolute extreme, simultaneously enriching and disturbing. You find yourself unable to look away, even as you instinctively cover your eyes. And when it’s over, you might walk out thinking it was the greatest film you’ve ever seen, while at the same time vowing never to put yourself through it again.

But why is this? Why are we as a society so deeply drawn into obviously disturbing content?

One reason is that horror movies provide intense stimuli and can produce adrenaline, endorphins, and dopamine. Many productions try to maximize that feeling, hence why some people feel modern horror films are too packed with jump scares. This is related to the excitation transfer theory, which suggests that arousal, such as fear or stress, can be transformed into enjoyment once the threat is resolved.

This theory is shown in the movie “Jaws,” as for the majority of the film, you barely see the shark, but the suspense builds, and whenever we do see the shark, the tension is resolved, creating a sense of relief.

A study by Frontiers in Psychology found that individuals had positive emotions when the film ended. The catharsis of seeing the story reach its conclusion brings a sense of relief and even euphoria, and it’s that feeling which often draws us back, making us want to watch another horror movie for the same rush.

Another reason is escapism. Horror lets us step into a world of danger without ever being in real danger ourselves. We can always hit pause, walk out of the theater, or just remind ourselves it’s only a movie. That safety net is part of the thrill. For some people, the best part comes afterward — when the credits roll, and reality feels calmer, safer, and lighter by comparison. It can even leave you feeling smarter or stronger, thinking, ‘I wouldn’t be that helpless. I’d know what to do.’

All of this helps explain why horror is so popular and why it can do things other genres can’t. Horror has a unique ability to manipulate the audience’s emotions. When watching, we’re already in a vulnerable state, which makes the impact of messages and themes much stronger than in other types of films. Even if the meaning is hard to hear over all the screaming, it’s almost always there, lingering long after the movie ends and making you think about it more than you would with lighter fare.

Due to this, horror movies often reflect cultural fears and beliefs of the time it was released. This is shown though horror movies like “The Exorcist,” which was released in 1973 and carried in 1976. Both of these films were released around the time Roe v. Wade was recently decided, when women were also gaining new rights through the Equal Credit Opportunity Act and Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act. These films touched on taboo fears and anxieties around female autonomy during a time when women were experiencing historical empowerment, enabling people to talk without overt preaching or messaging.

Although many people — myself included — sometimes write off horror films as cheap attempts by studios to rake in money using blood and shock, they often overlook the ideological value and importance of these films. The messaging is real — even if you have to look or listen through the fear.