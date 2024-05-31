Book Recommendations for Summer

Annabel Chia Summer is the perfect time to catch up on reading.

Summer is the perfect excuse to catch up on all your reading– especially with the extra time you now have to get lost in the ideal book.

Many people think summer is the season for rom-coms and light beach reads, so I’m here to provide a slightly different list from those typical recommendations.

Whether you are lying on the beach with a book in your hand, waiting for your flight and needing something to do, or just sitting around the house trying to get away from the screens, here’s a list of some books to keep you entertained during your endeavors.

Carrie Soto is back, Taylor Jenkin Reid

Something about Carrie Soto is Back is Back screams warm weather and sun— maybe it’s all the tennis she’s playing outdoors or the descriptions of sunny Los Angeles that swarm the pages. The book’s plot is that legendary tennis professional Carrie returns to the world at age 37 to reclaim her record. I initially thought the title indicated the book to be a lighter and fluffier read, but it had a lasting impact on me. Taylor Jenkin Reid did a fantastic job balancing deeper themes and a page-turning storyline. Even if you’re not a tennis fan, you can appreciate Carrie’s character development and the exciting journey she takes you along.

One Italian Summer, Rebecca Serle

One Italian Summer instantly transports you to the Amalfi coast through the descriptions within the pages. The plot follows a woman named Katy who takes a trip to her mother’s favorite city, the magical town of Positano, after her mom dies. However, she encounters her mother’s thirty-year-old self when she gets there. This novel is about the powerful love between a mother and daughter, full of heartfelt twists. Although there are some elements of romance, the main plot focuses more on the story of a mother and daughter discovering themselves.

Malibu Rising, Taylor Jenkin Reid

From the title, you can genuinely tell how Malibu Rising is a perfect summer read, and it will surely transport you to the beach. It follows four famous siblings who throw an epic party to celebrate summer, but the drama that arises from this night alters their lives forever. Taylor Jenkin Reid includes flashbacks between the present and the past, which will certainly keep you hooked. As the book takes us hour by hour through that fierce day, the Riva family’s backstory unfolds in front of our eyes— from hidden lovers to stories about their surfing. It also gives an interesting commentary about fame and family dynamics, and you will surely forget where you are once you’re immersed in this story.

Call Me By Your Name, André Aciman

Call Me By Your Name is a coming-of-age novel that follows an adolescent boy and their American summer guest at his parent’s mansion in Italy. Although it is generally categorized as a romance novel between the two men, I saw it as more of an intense obsession or fascination. The book takes place in the 1980s and is filled with beautiful visual imagery to help you escape wherever you are and transport you to the Italian Rivera.

*this is a series by Avery Wong, Clementine Cunningham, and Annabel Chia. Read about winter and fall recommendations here.