The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

Scot Scoop News
The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

Scot Scoop News
The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

Scot Scoop News

In Photos: Belmont Library facilitates creativity

Alexandra Chan, Staff WriterJune 2, 2024
1
Gallery9 Photos
Alexandra Chan
Sophomore Alexia Westwood listens to a story her friend is telling. She comes to the Belmont library almost every day after school with her friends. They found a shaded spot outside to hang out and relax.

The final bell rings, signaling the end of school. Some students drive home, some walk to the Carlmont Shopping Center for a refreshing drink, and some make their way to the Belmont Library.

The Belmont Library is a convenient place for students to study and hang out after school. However, people of all ages come to the library for its free resources. The library hosts events throughout the week, such as Maker Hangouts and Crafternoons, to provide a relaxing environment for people to use different technologies and make fun crafts. They also run more specified clubs, such as the Hindi Conversation Club.

People choose to come to the Belmont Library for many reasons, as it is one of the community’s hubs for educational resources and creativity.

Print this Story
Navigate Left
Navigate Right
About the Contributor
Alexandra Chan
Alexandra Chan, Staff Writer
Alexandra Chan (Class of 2025) is a junior at Carlmont High School, and this is her second year in the journalism program. She has produced videos for ScotCenter and is excited to be a photojournalist for Scot Scoop this semester. Outside of school, you'll find her practicing with her ice skating team, doing yoga, and thrifting.
Carlmont High School
1400 Alameda de las Pulgas
Belmont, CA 94002
Scot Scoop News • © 2024 All content is property of Carlmont High School Journalism • Privacy PolicyFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

We invite comments and responses to our content. Comments that are deemed appropriate and relevant will be published.
All Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *