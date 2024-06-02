In Photos: Belmont Library facilitates creativity

Gallery • 9 Photos Alexandra Chan Sophomore Alexia Westwood listens to a story her friend is telling. She comes to the Belmont library almost every day after school with her friends. They found a shaded spot outside to hang out and relax.

The final bell rings, signaling the end of school. Some students drive home, some walk to the Carlmont Shopping Center for a refreshing drink, and some make their way to the Belmont Library.

The Belmont Library is a convenient place for students to study and hang out after school. However, people of all ages come to the library for its free resources. The library hosts events throughout the week, such as Maker Hangouts and Crafternoons, to provide a relaxing environment for people to use different technologies and make fun crafts. They also run more specified clubs, such as the Hindi Conversation Club.

People choose to come to the Belmont Library for many reasons, as it is one of the community’s hubs for educational resources and creativity.