Thousands of people fill the streets of San Francisco's Chinatown for the night market. At the entrance of the market, they marveled at the view below. Three blocks were designated for food, music, and games.

On Friday, May 10, people gathered in San Francisco’s Chinatown to experience the food and music in its highly anticipated night market. Food vendors, local businesses, and volunteer groups were lined up along three blocks of Grant Avenue. There, people enjoyed a night out in the city with friends and family.

BeChinatown, a nonprofit organization that helps small businesses thrive in Chinatown, will host these night markets every second Friday of the month for the rest of 2024.