Breaking News: Carlmont student brings pellet gun onto campus

A Carlmont student brought a pellet gun onto campus, prompting the school to contact the police.

A Carlmont student brought a pellet gun onto campus on Jan. 18.

According to an email sent to the Carlmont community by Principal Gay Buckland-Murray, the administration was informed that the student had brought a firearm onto campus, prompting the school to contact the Belmont Police Department.

However, a police inspection of the suspected student’s backpack revealed that they had a pellet gun rather than a firearm.

Pellet guns, also known as air guns, are guns that shoot spherical projectiles. They differ from firearms in that their pressure is significantly lower, making it extremely unlikely that they would pose a serious threat to humans.

According to Buckland-Murray, the student is now set to face disciplinary action. However, the specifics were left undisclosed in accordance with Sequoia Union High School District policy.

*This is a breaking news story. The article will be updated with more information.