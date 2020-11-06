Carlmont girls dribble through COVID-19

Players must wear masks and bring their own basketballs to preseason practices.

Like most teams at Carlmont, the girls basketball program is dealing with the challenges of preparing for their season with COVID-19 protocols.

Currently, the school and coaches take players’ temperatures before every practice. They check for fevers, and players fill out cautionary forms. The girls take other precautions, too, like bringing their own basketballs, using hand sanitizer, social distancing, and wearing masks.

Pods The basketball pods consist of about 10 players to keep contact as minimal as possible.

“We aren’t allowed to have our normal practices. They’re in small groups and outdoors,” said Arianna Delrooz, a sophomore who plays on the team.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), being in places with a lot of ventilation, and limiting interactions with others can help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Along with fewer people, practices have modified to be shorter. One reason is to minimize the possibility of COVID-19 spreading, and another reason is to make time slots available for other sports.

“ Our skills have been improving because we have been practicing since before school started this year.” — Kallie Lyberopoulos

Problems may arise from shorter practice times, as it could lead to subpar performances later on in the season. More, the distancing restrictions mean the team is not able to work on the defensive and offensive plays it normally would.

“It’s been a little harder since we can’t scrimmage or get near each other to block shots,” said Kallie Lyberopoulos, a sophomore who plays on the team.

Due to doubts and complications, schools have delayed the basketball season from starting in the winter to beginning in the spring. Times may change depending on COVID-19 circumstances.

“Even though there are challenges, the good thing is that we get to work more on our own individual skill and get better,” said Nikki Pandita, a sophomore who plays on the team.