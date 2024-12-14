Carlmont grasps win to end Panthers’ win streak

Isabella Wilson Sophomore Bianca Lopez takes possession of the ball and looks upfield for a teammate. This was in the second half of the game where most of the action occurred. The Scots relied heavily on their sophomores who scored both goals of the game.

Carlmont varsity girls soccer battled the Presentation Panthers through the rain on the Scots’ home turf on Thursday.

The game started off slow with no shots within the first 20 minutes. After that, the intensity began to rise as both goalkeepers blocked numerous shots, sending the game 0-0 going into halftime.

The scoreless first half kept all the players on edge and ready to fight. The rain started to pour at this point, making it even harder for all the players on the field.

“Coming into this game, we wanted to win. It’s kind of a rivalry we have just because each year it goes back and forth to win. We knew it would be a tough game,” said Gabriela Cole, Carlmont’s goalkeeper in the second half.

Sophomore Nicole Franklin was the one to break the scoreless streak. She scored on a hard shot past the goalkeeper. The Panthers tried to get even but Cole was able to knock the ball down and out of the goal. Sophomore Kiyo Aretun scored another goal for the Scots shortly after, keeping the momentum in favor of the Scots.

“Not having the seniors from last year definitely put some holes for defense, but our sophomores have really stepped up this year. We did lose a good amount of skilled seniors last year, but all of the players this year have really stepped up too to fill those gaps,” said Jillian Quan, Carlmont’s varsity head coach.

The Panthers were not ready to give up. They managed to score a goal on a quick run down the field. The game ended in a Carlmont victory 2-1. The Scots also ended Presentation’s four-game win streak.

“It was really about communication in this game. We’re working on that as we are learning how each other plays,” Aretun said.

Communication and chemistry have played a big role throughout the team.

“We have a dynamic that’s building together and seems to be heading in a strong direction. I think coming up in January, we will have a winning season and play well and then hopefully make it to CCS and do well there, too,” Cole said.

The Scots have a very positive outlook for the rest of the season with their record climbing to 4-1-1. This year, they are playing in the Ocean Division, which is the league below what they played in last year, the Bay League.

“I already have full confidence that we’re gonna take league at least,” Quan said.