Cartoon: All eyes on me

Amber Chow, Staff WriterMay 22, 2025
Social anxiety can feel like walking with a constant spotlight. Every step feels judged, and if it is miscalculated, it leads to more eyes and laughs. Social anxiety isn’t about being shy. It’s the constant battle with an internal narrative that every move made is wrong. The topic should be discussed more, and not just brushed off as overthinking. Constantly being self-conscious about every action done can affect everyday tasks. Going out in public starts to cause more trouble than it’s worth. It feels like you’re on stage in a play you never auditioned for. (Amber Chow)
About the Contributor
Amber Chow
Amber Chow, Staff Writer
Amber (class of 2027) is a sophomore at Carlmont High School and is a staff writer at Scot Scoop. She is a coxswain on a rowing team and enjoys drawing and crocheting in her free time.