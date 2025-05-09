The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

Cartoon: No longer human

Marlena Reinshagen, Staff WriterMay 9, 2025
With the creation of the Neurolink chip, there have been ethical concerns and future advancements. The neurolink chip has allowed for new brain advancements and a new world of development for people who are physically disabled or inept. However, this leads to questions about what this could mean for people who will not necessarily use the chip for physical disabilities. This leads to questions about what this could mean for a future generation that could advance themselves with technological means. Technological advances, although they can advance the future of humans, can change the way a future generation and people may think and how they advance themselves. (Marlena Reinshagen)
About the Contributor
Marlena Reinshagen
Marlena Reinshagen, Staff Writer
Marlena Reinshagen (Class of 2026) is in her junior year at Carlmont and is a Staff Writer for Scot Scoop. She loves writing about culture and art and spends a lot of her free time drawing. Outside of school, you can find her singing, drawing, and reading.