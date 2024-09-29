The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

Cartoon: No pause for peace

Shiyo Ohashi, Scot Scoop Cartoons Editor September 29, 2024
While world leaders met to discuss a ceasefire at the U.N. convention, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Isreal said that he had no intention of stopping the striking of the militant group Hezbollah in Lebanon. Both Hamas and Hezbollah have been attacking Israel for almost a year, and Israel has struck back. More than 41,000 Palestinians have been killed and it seems history is about to repeat itself with Lebanon. This new conflict in an already unstable region could mean an all-out war for the Middle East. If we don’t want another genocide, we need a ceasefire now. (Shiyo Ohashi)
Shiyo Ohashi
Shiyo Ohashi, Scot Scoop Cartoons Editor
Shiyo Ohashi is a senior at Carlmont. She's graduating class of 2025 and enjoys art in her free time.  