Chappell Roan breaks down social barriers for celebrities

Chappell Roan sings to an audience at Hollywood Palladium in an elaborate outfit and bold makeup. With her newfound fame, Roan serves as a role model for her young fans in the LGBTQ+ community.

With hit songs like “HOT TO GO” and “Good Luck, Babe!” American singer Chappell Roan has become a pop culture sensation, gaining a wide audience with her impressive voice and distinctive personality.

Roan, also known as Kayleigh Rose Amstutz, was born into a working-class family in Willard, Missouri. Growing up in a trailer park, Roan knew she wanted to pursue a career in music from a young age.

One of the biggest parts of Roan’s platform is her identity as an LGBTQ+ artist, using her music to foster and empower the LGBTQ+ community. Whether this is through her iconic drag costumes at performances or through music videos openly displaying queer representation, Roan continues to represent her community with her newfound fame.

“I think her blend of pop and talent is so great. She has a wonderful voice but has also hit the mark with her place in the pop genre,” said Caitlin Kotchman, a fan of Roan.

In addition to her representation of the queer community, Roan has also emphasized the importance of boundaries between her and her fans, explaining that while she is a celebrity, she maintains a right to privacy like any other citizen.

“I like how she stood up to the expectations that people have of celebrities. Often, celebrities are expected to give all of themselves to the public. I like to think that Roan is reshaping celebrity culture based on things I’ve read about her,” said Addison Gaitan, a teacher at Carlmont and fan of Roan.

Having a queer artist like Roan topping the charts, headlining concerts, and playing on the main stage at popular events such as Lollapalooza is vital for increasing queer visibility, according to Northeastern Global News.

She remains a major influence on youth members of the LGBTQ+ community, speaking on issues that resonate with her adolescent audience, like queer representation. Roan doesn’t shy away from her identity, encouraging her fans to embrace theirs.

“I truly admire how she has been a champion for the LGBTQ+ community. She provides a safe space for people to love, be loved, and celebrate. She operates in a league of her own,” Kotchman said.

Further, Roan continues to champion mental health awareness, openly speaking about her struggle with her Bipolar II diagnosis and prioritizing her self-care over her newfound fame.

For teens like Yashnil Mohanty, a student at Westmont High School, Roan’s vulnerability and transparency with fans is inspiring: “I love that she dropped out of a couple of concerts and decided to focus on her mental health. To me, she is a role model, prioritizing self-care and preventing burnout.”