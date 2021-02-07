Distrust between Americans deepens the political divide

The distrust of many Americans continuously deepens the political divide noticed by many in the country.

Riots in the street.

A divided government that can’t pass any legislation.

The previous president refusing to give up office.

These are the stories many are telling. America divided like never before, an era comparable to the American Civil War according to experts like Presidential Historian Michael Beschloss.

What’s worse is that these claims appear to be true. Biden won only 51% of the popular vote, and Trump managed to win 47% — a very close margin.

Both liberals and conservatives have protested despite the COVID-19 pandemic, and the rhetoric between people of the opposing parties seems to be worse than ever before.

This is how the U.S. looks to the public, but appearances can be deceiving.

Only one president in history has managed to win 100% of the electoral votes: George Washington.

According to Encyclopedia Britannica, even Thomas Jefferson and FDR couldn’t get all of the states to vote for them.

That’s not even to mention the popular vote, which is far more telling of the population, and most of the time, far more divided than the electoral college.

Encyclopedia Britannica also noted that the majority of presidents have only gotten between 50% and 60% of the popular vote.

Only six presidents have gotten above 60% of the vote, while 19 presidents have gotten below 50%.

The lowest recorded popular vote of the victor is John Quincy Adams in 1824, who won only 30% of the vote and was voted into office by the Senate.

Even presidents like FDR, who won 98.5% of the electoral college in 1936, only received about 61% of the popular vote.

So America has always been divided. While the divisiveness of modern politics, social media, and the internet may exacerbate the divide, they are not the cause. What, then, is the link tying America’s history of division together?

Some 224 years ago, one man answered this question. In his Farewell Address in 1796, George Washington addressed this matter, even though the problem he answered did not explicitly exist in America yet.

“It agitates the community with ill-founded jealousies and false alarms; kindles the animosity of one part against another, foments occasionally riot and insurrection,” Washington said.

Washington was talking about political parties.

At that time, there were the Federalists and the Democratic-Republicans. They were two parties that held opposite views on the structure of government the U.S. should take, and it was almost impossible for them to get along, agree, or concede anything.

Party politics have existed since America’s founding. Even before they gained names in the 1790s, they existed in the form of the southern states vs the northern states.

As time passed, more parties formed and gained names, such as the Federalist and Anti-Federalist parties, the Whig Party, and the current Democratic and Republican parties.

While many parties were created, few managed to gain enough votes to truly be considered a party. Most elections were contests between two main parties, like today’s elections.

Over the years, an ever-deepening gap between the followers of whatever the two major parties are has formed.