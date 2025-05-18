East Palo Alto’s Cinco de Mayo festival celebrates Latino culture, community, and connection

Jiya Venkatesh A boy draped in the flag of Mexico walks around the festival area. Cinco de Mayo is a minor holiday in most of Mexico and is mostly celebrated in the state of Puebla. But in East Palo Alto, it has become a major community event since 1985.

The scent of numerous food stalls mixed with the sounds of mariachi and kids’ laughter in the crowd at the 40th anniversary of East Palo Alto’s Cinco de Mayo festival on May 4th, 2025.

The festival began with a parade, followed by the festival at Bell Street Park. While many came for the music, food, and dancing, others found something deeper — resources, neighborhood connections, and a space to celebrate heritage in harmony.

Held annually in East Palo Alto, the Cinco de Mayo festival offers services from city departments, local nonprofits, and small businesses, while also spotlighting Mexican heritage and fostering community unity.

“Oh, man, it’s just a beautiful event — everybody coming together, celebrating shared heritage, and specifically its history in East Palo Alto,” said Vincent Amelio, the City of Palo Alto’s Recreation Programs Coordinator.

According to the Peninsula 360 Press, in the 1980s, East Palo Alto’s Latino community, particularly of Mexican descent, represented about 15% of the population. During this period, the community faced challenges such as language barriers and a lack of representation. In response, local organizations such as the Comité Latino and the Comité de Padres Bilingües became active in schools. The first formal festival was held in 1985 to unite the community and celebrate its cultural heritage.

The city’s booth highlighted a variety of free programs aimed at residents of all ages, from summer camps and senior outings to affordable housing resources.

“We’re promoting all the resources we have, like free boxing, swimming, tutoring, and even field trips for seniors,” Amelio said. “It’s about access and inclusion.”

Community organizations also played a central role in promoting resources for mental health support and spiritual care to underserved residents.

“We support the community emotionally and spiritually with support groups, conferences, food programs, even prayers,” said Carlos Jalpa, a social worker working with One East Palo Alto, a grassroots agency that has served East Palo Alto for 25 years. “We try to meet people where they are.”

Despite its festive name, Cinco de Mayo holds a different significance in the U.S. than in Mexico, where it is more of a serious historical commemoration.

“In Mexico, Cinco de Mayo isn’t a huge celebration,” Jalpa explained. “But here, it’s a time to show our roots and adapt to this new culture. It’s proof that we can live in harmony.”

The day commemorates the Mexican Army’s victory over French forces at the Battle of Puebla in 1862. While it isn’t Mexico’s most important national holiday, it holds special meaning in the U.S. as a celebration of Mexican-American pride and culture, which makes it a fitting backdrop for East Palo Alto’s community gathering.

One of the most notable trends over the past 40 years of the festival was the increasing diversity of the crowd. Though originally a celebration for the Mexican community, the event now attracts people from various backgrounds.

“The event is growing. It’s not just Mexicanos here anymore,” Jalpa said. “It’s a mix of Latin Americans, African Americans, Pacific Islanders, and others. It’s good, definitely. It shows that we can all come together and celebrate as one.”

East Palo Alto’s cultural diversity is reflected in the city’s cultural events. Beyond Cinco de Mayo, East Palo Alto hosts celebrations like Juneteenth and Pasifika festivals, honoring its African-American and Pacific Islander communities, respectively.

Local business owners, too, found joy in the chance to connect with the community and celebrate shared culture, one customer at a time.

“The vibe is beautiful. The people come, they go, they’re all here together. That’s what makes it special,” said Carmen Moreno, a vendor who’s participated in the festival for years.

Cinco de Mayo in East Palo Alto is more than just a celebration.

“The event is about more than food and fun,” said Carlos. “It’s about showing we’re all part of this community, respecting each other’s roots while building a shared future.”