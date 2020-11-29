Editorial: The youth of the Bay Area have lost the meaning of human interaction

“There’s nothing to do here.”

“I’m bored of doing the same things.”

These statements represent quotidian thoughts in the lives of most teenagers and young adults from the Bay Area. Common places you may find people include energized areas such as Half Moon Bay, San Fransico, and downtown areas.

Many might look at the past year and take away lessons such as the importance of social interaction, but despite the enormous changes in everyone’s lives, people still find themselves in need of more.

When asked to define social connections, many may describe a strong bond or attachment that connects people. According to the Greater Good Magazine, social connection is defined as a feeling of belonging to a group and feeling generally close to other people.

However, teenagers and young adults in the Bay Area have lost the worth of simple human interaction. In the constantly overstimulated 21st century environment, this generation has found themselves always to need to be doing things simultaneously.

Some find that they continuously have to be doing something more when around others, and the young generation treats this overactive environment as a need rather than a want. Many take advantage of the idea that people will always be there, focusing more on an active aspect of their lives rather than their genuine connections. Further, as displayed by Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs, the needs of love and belongingness (friendship, intimacy, family, sense of connection) must be met to obtain the needs of esteem and self-actualization.

Nonetheless, this active, stimulated part of people’s lives wouldn’t be there without others. This notion is easily looked over and tossed aside, as many take for granted the impact other people truly have on their lives.

Thus, those in the Bay Area need to take a step back to truly understand that there is no need for constant action and initiative if you are surrounded by others who care for you. By grasping this concept, more of our society will grow to understand that prosperity doesn’t come from material ideas, but from the way people relate to one another with appreciation.

*This editorial reflects the views of the Scot Scoop editorial board and was written by Julia Roseborough.