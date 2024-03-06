Facial recognition industries strive to balance benefits and privacy concerns

Airport security improvements

The Travel Security Administration (TSA) is beginning to implement cameras that measure physical characteristics to identify individuals and match their photo IDs. They intend this to improve the efficiency and security of past systems significantly.

This new biometric scanning-based technology will ensure that the photo ID matches the person at the checkpoint and check whether the information on that ID is accurate. The upgraded technology will also show TSA the person's associated boarding pass, so travelers will no longer need to provide those at security.

Officials say that the photos taken are deleted after IDs are verified, but travelers with privacy concerns can opt-out and have their IDs validated another way.

General security improvements are seen as the most essential part of facial recognition improvements for most people. A Pew Research Study displayed that most people favored facial recognition technology for law enforcement purposes but were firmly against other uses that only intended to collect information.