Girl Scout cookies return for another sweet season

Jessica Li Daisy Girl Scout Evie Kaufman sells cookies in the Carlmont Shopping Center with her little brother. “My goal is to sell 265 boxes this year,” Kaufman said.

Girl Scout cookies have returned for the 2024 season, bringing along a wave of new changes.

The cookie season kicked off on Jan. 29 with online purchases, while in-person sales run from Feb. 11 to March 17 in Northern California.

“The season is a little earlier than last year. It’s nice to get started a little earlier than the rest of the country because then people haven’t already bought cookies,” said Leah Kaufman, a mother of a Daisy Girl Scout.

Among the returning classics like Thin Mints, Tagalongs, and Samoas, fans will notice the absence of last year’s beloved Raspberry Rallies, which have been discontinued.

Over the past three years, Girl Scouts introduced new flavors such as Lemon-Ups, Adventurefuls, and Raspberry Rallies. Interestingly, this year no new variants are being introduced.

Accompanying these changes is a shift in pricing. Previously, Girl Scouts cookies were priced at $5 per box, with select varieties costing an extra dollar, like S’mores and Toffee-tastic. Now, all cookies are priced at $6 per box.

“It’s upsetting because at least when they were $5, you can get two for a $10 bill,” said Claudia Williams, a Carlmont sophomore.

The reason behind this change mirrors the trend of rising costs due to inflation. While this adjustment posed challenges for both troops and customers, standardizing the pricing also simplifies transactions.

“It’s easier for girls to take change because they’re all $6. Sometimes, when there were different prices, they got a little confused,” said Shreya Parmar, a Senior Girl Scout and Carlmont freshman.

The Girl Scouts in Northern California aim to sell 4.3 million packages of cookies, with each individual scout setting their own personal sales goals.

“I want to sell at least 200, and the troop has a goal of 1,000,” Parmar said.

Through selling cookies, Girl Scouts gain invaluable life skills and earn badges, including those for Cookie Business and Financial Literacy.

“Last year, my daughter was a lot shyer to talk to people, so it’s been nice to see her grow in confidence,” Kaufman said.

Despite the price increase, all profits contribute to funding access for girls to affordable programming, outdoor activities, camp experiences, STEM initiatives, financial aid, and volunteer support services. These community service efforts are sustained through the proceeds from cookie sales.

This aligns with this year’s theme, “Unbox the Future,” which aims to break down the social barriers that often keep girls boxed in. With each box sold, a Girl Scout is empowered to contribute to creating a more equitable future for themselves and the world.

“I think that this year’s theme is inspirational because misogyny has been present in society for so long. I’m happy that Girl Scouts is pushing for equity and not just equality,” Williams said.