Breaking News: 8-alarm fire destroys Redwood City building

Justine Desmidt Firemen extinguished the fire with multiple water jets. Although it put out the fire, it also damaged the majority of the building, causing it to have to be started over from scratch.

A building under construction in Redwood City caught on fire on June 3.

According to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office, the fire started around 10:10 a.m. on the 5th-floor building on the 2700 block of Middlefield Road.

Previously a recycling facility, the building project was a 179-unit affordable housing project known as Middlefield Junction in North Fair Oaks. The building is south of the Redwood City Costco and west of the Redwood City Target.

According to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office, the building is completely broken down. The 10-year -long project will need to be restarted from the beginning.

According to officials, the Redwood City and Menlo Park fire crews left at 10:15 a.m. to aid put out the 8-alarm fire.

According to officials, close to 100 individuals have been evacuated. So far, no injuries have been reported.

Evacuations are now extended to residents on Dumbarton Avenue from the train tracks to Middlefield Road. The Caltrain service has also been suspended in Redwood City.

Students attending Garfield Community School, on Middlefield Road, have been sent home for the day with parents being advised to pick them up. Those at nearby Hoover Elementary School and Everest High School are being ordered to shelter in place.

According to county health, San Mateo County Health’s Fair Oaks Health Center staff have also been evacuated. Staff at the facility are working with patients to reschedule appointments.

Sheriff’s deputies are on-site evacuating residents. All others are advised to avoid the area.

*This is a breaking news story. The article will be updated with more information.