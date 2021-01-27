Goat yoga provides relaxation and fun

Goat yoga…who would have thought?

For $35, Lemos Farm in Half Moon Bay offers customers 60 minutes of goat yoga, even during COVID-19. That’s 60 minutes of relaxation and time to play with baby goats.

The class is offered to customers of all levels and is led by a regular yoga teacher. The only difference is that it is held side-by-side with goats.

When customers arrive, there are 15 small goats that roam around and are free to pet during the class.

“Be prepared for the goats licking at your toes, nibbling your yoga mat, climbing on your back during cat/cow, and cuddling up with you during savasana,” Jackson Gioud, a previous customer at Lemos Farm, said.

Goat yoga is said to boost hormone levels, and healthy hormone levels are key to feeling relaxed and positive. Goat yoga can also lower blood pressure and improve lipid profiles, two of the cardiovascular benefits of yoga that lead to stress relief.

Furthermore, there are many mental benefits of practicing yoga with goats nearby. Animals are said to lift spirits, lessen any feelings of sadness or grief, and enhance communication. Even the little goats’ hooves provide a bit of a massage as they move to keep their balance.

“The best way to help a stressful day is to do some yoga with a little furry friend. It always leaves you with a smile,” Dominique Berrios, another customer who tried goat yoga, said.

With COVID-19, Lemos Farm has been careful with allowing customers on-site. They require that all customers remain six feet apart and wear a mask at all times.

Before arriving, order a ticket online, and remember to bring a mask, towel, and mat.

“During these times, everyone needs a break to relax, and goat yoga is an amazing and available option,” said an employee at Lemos Farms who chose not to disclose their name.