Heavy rain falls on San Mateo County

Audrey Gong Amidst an El Niño year, rainfall has been, and will continue to be, particularly high. “The heavy rain and localized flooding San Mateo County experienced late in 2023 and during the first few months of 2024 were heavier than what we have experienced in recent years,” said Shruti Dhapodkar, director of San Mateo County’s Department of Emergency Management.

With the advent of the new year, rising precipitation levels prompted more heightened concern for dangerous weather events like flooding.

However, the above-average precipitation levels aren’t unusual; they result from an El Niño year.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), El Niño is a weather condition that occurs every three to five years in which the Pacific Ocean becomes warmer than average. At the same time, east winds blow weaker than usual, resulting in worldwide weather changes. Such changes include increased rainfall and the formation of fewer hurricanes in the Atlantic Ocean. However, weather patterns are not consistent throughout El Niño periods.

“Normally, El Niño most directly affects southern California, but since it is a strong El Niño this year, the temperatures off the Peninsula are quite high,” said AP Environmental Science teacher Michael O’Neall.

"The wet season in San Mateo County usually starts in late fall, around November, with the peak of rainfall occurring in December, January, and February," said Tracy Scramaglia, assistant director of Belmont's Department of Public Works and city engineer.

Overall, California experiences many inconsistencies regarding weather patterns.

“California tends to switch between drought and wet conditions every few years. As climate change gets more severe, so will the intensity of both the rains and the droughts,” O’Neall said.

Notably, rainfall is not wholly beneficial to periods of drought or extreme dryness.

“A lack of rainfall has been making California more prone to fires due to its dry vegetation and soil, so the increased rainfall can lead to more flooding or landslides since our soil is so dry and has trouble absorbing moisture,” said Natalie Su, president of Carlmont’s Green Team.

According to the NOAA, El Niño’s continual strengthening has prompted experts to predict it to be one of the strongest since 1950. However, experts also predict storms of this strength will only continue to become more common in the coming years due to climate change.

“Weather experts at the National Weather Service report that a once-in-a-100-year storm event appears to be happening more frequently in the last several years,” said Shruti Dhapodkar, director of San Mateo County’s (SMC) Department of Emergency Management.

As such, SMC is working to prepare residents for potential weather hazards. One component of such measures is a storm and flood preparedness list for residents to use to prepare. The list includes evacuation plans, emergency pack essentials, and other safety tips.

Sandbags are one of many emergency items listed on the website, distributed free of charge throughout the county this winter. Moreover, according to the Office of Gov. Gavin Newsom, an additional 2.2 million sandbags were distributed to vulnerable cities throughout the state. While not necessary in all cases, sandbags can be used on properties susceptible to water damage and flooding.

“If someone’s property experienced flooding in the rains of last year, the property owners should install preventative measures such as sandbags to divert water,” said Tracy Scramaglia, Assistant Public Works Director of the City of Belmont.

Additionally, SMC has evacuation routes and shelters set in the case of an emergency, which is communicated to residents as needed in times of emergency.

Another easy-access emergency preparation tool is the SMC Alert system, a free alert system that notifies the community of life-threatening natural disasters.

Further, SMC officials advocate for residents to make emergency bags or “Go Bags.” These bags can be filled with various items, but most commonly, water, can openers, food, a first aid kit, flashlights, and batteries are included.

“Emergency ‘Go Bags’ can be stored near your front or other exit door, in your bedroom closet, or under your bed,” Dhapodkar said.

To combat heavy rain and storms, the community can also expect to see the creation of rain gardens, green infrastructure, and alternative ways to catch and use rainwater more productively.

“Rain gardens are planted areas designed to capture and absorb rainwater. They are strategically placed to manage runoff and improve water quality by filtering pollutants,” Scramaglia said.

Since emergencies can never be predicted, it is better to be over-prepared rather than insufficient.

“Preparedness is a mindset and something that we encourage everyone to have on their minds all the time,” Dhapodkar said.