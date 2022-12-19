How ’90s fashion is returning
The 1990s are often considered to be a time of unique and diverse fashion trends, and many of these styles have made a comeback in recent years. Grunge, for example, continues to be popular among teenagers, particularly in the music scene. This style often involved wearing flannel shirts, ripped jeans, and Doc Martens, many of which can be seen worn today. Hip-hop fashion, which was popular in the ’90s, has also experienced a resurgence, with many people wearing baggy jeans, oversized T-shirts, and baseball caps. Skater fashion, which originated in the ’90s, is also popular today, with many people wearing skate shoes and skate-inspired clothing. Additionally, the vibrant colors and loose-fitting clothing associated with rave culture have made a comeback. Continue reading to find out five ’90s trends that are resurging today.
Nike Sneakers
Just as rapper Eazy-E wore the Nike Cortez sneakers in 1989, the Nike Blazers have become a widespread fashion trend amongst teens in the past couple of years. The Cortez became a staple for youth in the ’90s, and today, the blazers are popular for skating, working out, or just casually wearing them!
Cargo Pants
Cargo pants have become popular again due to the influence of 1990s fashion, including this iconic photo of Jennifer Anniston and Brad Pitt shopping in 1999. Many people are now incorporating cargo pants into their wardrobes as a way to pay homage to this iconic style. Cargo pants are often made from lightweight, breathable fabrics and have a looser fit, making them a comfortable choice for everyday wear. They can be dressed up or down, making them suitable for a variety of occasions as well.
Gothic Crosses and Chokers
Gothic pieces had a huge renaissance during the ’90s, as Jennifer Aniston demonstrates on the runway in 1999. Now, they are back once again in a similar fashion. According to a report by Jewellery Box, in 2021, the choker was the number one jewelry trend on Instagram as well as the most searched jewelry trend on Google.
Low Rise Jeans
In 1994, low-rise jeans came back into style thanks to Alexander McQueen and Madonna, who wore the low-style jeans in a famous ad. Destiny’s Child rocked these jeans in the late 1990s and early 2000s. Today, low-rise jeans have returned once again, for their versatility, comfort, and ability to create a flattering silhouette. Many stores popular among teenagers such as Pacsun, Garage, and Urban Outfitters have begun to sell a large variety of low-rise jeans.
Crewnecks and Baggy Jeans
Skate style was extremely popular in the ’90s, featuring baggy jeans, graphic tees, crewnecks, and vans or converse. The 1990s brought skateboarding into the mainstream as ESPN started broadcasting the X Games. At the end of 1999, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater video game was released. Now, with the resurgence of films like “Mid90s,” nostalgic stories that glorify the popular skate culture from over two decades ago are reaching a wide modern audience. Skate culture is back, and so is the style.
