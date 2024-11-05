The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

In Photos: Boys water polo banquet celebrates end of fall season

Erick Cheng, Staff WriterNovember 5, 2024
Erick Cheng
Parent volunteers help serve food to the water polo players. In the banquet, the parent volunteers helped organize and set up the event for the players. The volunteers helped pick up the food, decorate the student union for the banquet, and serve food to the players.

The Carlmont varsity and JV boys water polo team celebrated the end of their season with their annual water polo banquet. The banquet consisted of events such as handing out awards that recognized exceptional qualities in players, giving gifts to the coaches, sending off leaving senior players, and more. Most importantly, the banquet allowed both teams to reflect on their performance during the season and see their progress in their game.

About the Contributor
Erick Cheng, Staff Writer
Erick Cheng (class of 2026) is a current Junior at Carlmont, marking his second year in the journalism program. Outside of school you can find him playing tennis with friends, jamming out with musicians playing drums, and doing photography. Erick also enjoys sharing stories about the community around him, displaying them through numerous forms such as articles, videos, and photography. You can find the portfolio of his work here.