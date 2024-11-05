In Photos: Boys water polo banquet celebrates end of fall season

Gallery • 9 Photos Erick Cheng Parent volunteers help serve food to the water polo players. In the banquet, the parent volunteers helped organize and set up the event for the players. The volunteers helped pick up the food, decorate the student union for the banquet, and serve food to the players.

The Carlmont varsity and JV boys water polo team celebrated the end of their season with their annual water polo banquet. The banquet consisted of events such as handing out awards that recognized exceptional qualities in players, giving gifts to the coaches, sending off leaving senior players, and more. Most importantly, the banquet allowed both teams to reflect on their performance during the season and see their progress in their game.