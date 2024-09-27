In Photos: Carlmont clubs fair feeds student community

Gallery • 10 Photos Erick Cheng Junior Claudia Williams helps promote Ocean Studio Club by giving out free blue raspberry shark gummies to interested students. Ocean Studio Club is dedicated to spreading awareness about plastic pollution within oceans, hoping to promote change and action regarding environmental challenges. One of the more common ways of accomplishing their mission is through their artistic creativity which highlights environmental problems within communities.

The annual Carlmont Clubs Fair was once again successful, as many students went to the quad to check out the activities that Carlmont’s many clubs hosted.

Every year, the fair provides a way for clubs to promote themselves to Carlmont students while allowing students to join clubs that pique their interest. Clubs promoted themselves by selling products such as food and drinks, playing games, and displaying information on posters.

The event helps strengthen the community at Carlmont by providing a platform for students to have fun while also encouraging students to get involved and feel like a part of the school community.