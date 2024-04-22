The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

Scot Scoop News
The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

Scot Scoop News
The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

Scot Scoop News

In Photos: CityTrees host Earth Day tree planting

Alexandra Chan, Staff WriterApril 22, 2024
1
Gallery10 Photos
Alexandra Chan
John Crowell, a CityTrees organizer, explains the soil's texture to his group. The organizers split the volunteers into four groups and walked them to the street where they would be planting their trees. At the tree planting site, the organizers gave ample instruction and information to ensure that the volunteers who had never planted a tree before were supported throughout the process.

CityTrees is a volunteer-run organization that works to create a greener community in Redwood City through tree plantings, pruning, and advocacy. With the help of a local grant from Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E), they were able to plant 15 trees in three hours.

According to Filip Crnogorac, the president of CityTrees, the organization mainly targeted high school students in their outreach for this event. “If we involve the younger generation in our work, there’s a possibility that one of them will become interested in pursuing something different from all the tech jobs out here in the Silicon Valley,” Crnogorac said. “We’re planting for the future generations because these trees will survive long after we’re gone.”

Volunteers gained community service hours, learned new skills, and, in lieu of Earth Day, appreciated the planet just a little more.
Navigate Left
Navigate Right
About the Contributor
Alexandra Chan
Alexandra Chan, Staff Writer
Alexandra Chan (Class of 2025) is a junior at Carlmont High School, and this is her second year in the journalism program. She has produced videos for ScotCenter and is excited to be a photojournalist for Scot Scoop this semester. Outside of school, you'll find her practicing with her ice skating team, doing yoga, and thrifting.
Carlmont High School
1400 Alameda de las Pulgas
Belmont, CA 94002
Scot Scoop News • © 2024 All content is property of Carlmont High School Journalism • Privacy PolicyFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

We invite comments and responses to our content. Comments that are deemed appropriate and relevant will be published.
All Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *