The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

Scot Scoop News
The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

Scot Scoop News
The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

Scot Scoop News

In Photos: Exploring the historic town of Truckee

Isabella Rice, Staff WriterFebruary 28, 2024
IMG_2394
Gallery7 Photos
Isabella Rice
A girl glances at books, deciding which ones to buy. Located in downtown Truckee, Word After Word Books is the only bookstore in the Northern Tahoe area. It is a great attraction for locals and tourists due to its charming and indie feel.

Located in Nevada County, California, Truckee brings many to explore its rich history and natural beauty. Established in 1868, its quaint downtown area invites visitors to stroll along the streets lined with historic buildings, boutiques, and restaurants. Stationed in the town lies the Truckee Depot, a vital transit hub, ultimately contributing to the town’s rich railroad heritage. Truckee’s proximity to Lake Tahoe and several ski resorts offers a balance of outdoor adventure and small-town charm, attracting visitors year-round.
Navigate Left
Navigate Right
About the Contributor
Isabella Rice, Staff Writer
Isabella Rice (class of 2025) is a Junior at Carlmont High School and a second-year writer for Scot Scoop. Within the journalism program, she focuses on athletics and is often found taking photos at sports games or writing match reports. Outside of school, she can be found playing soccer for her club team or for Carlmont's Varsity soccer and lacrosse teams.
Carlmont High School
1400 Alameda de las Pulgas
Belmont, CA 94002
Scot Scoop News • © 2024 All content is property of Carlmont High School Journalism • Privacy PolicyFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

We invite comments and responses to our content. Comments that are deemed appropriate and relevant will be published.
All Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *