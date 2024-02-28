In Photos: Exploring the historic town of Truckee

Located in Nevada County, California, Truckee brings many to explore its rich history and natural beauty. Established in 1868, its quaint downtown area invites visitors to stroll along the streets lined with historic buildings, boutiques, and restaurants. Stationed in the town lies the Truckee Depot, a vital transit hub, ultimately contributing to the town’s rich railroad heritage. Truckee’s proximity to Lake Tahoe and several ski resorts offers a balance of outdoor adventure and small-town charm, attracting visitors year-round.