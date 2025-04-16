The Carlmont Scots junior varsity girls lacrosse team beat the Hillsdale Knights in a close game 7-6. The Scots had a strong start to the game, scoring within the first minute. They increased their lead throughout the first half, keeping their confidence and energy levels high. During the second half, the Knights stepped up their gameplay and scored most of their goals. In the last few minutes of the game, the Knights were down one goal. Gaining possession of the ball, the Knights had the opportunity to score, but the Scots goalie made a save to hold their lead.
In Photos: Scots defeat Knights in a close game
Isabella Rice, Staff Writer • April 16, 2025
About the Contributor
Isabella Rice, Staff Writer
Isabella Rice (class of 2025) is a senior at Carlmont High School and a third-year writer for Scot Scoop. Within the journalism program, she focuses on athletics and often takes photos at sports games or writes match reports. Outside of school, she can be found playing soccer for her club team or Carlmont’s varsity soccer and lacrosse teams.