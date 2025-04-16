In Photos: Scots defeat Knights in a close game

Gallery • 9 Photos Isabella Rice Alexa Weiss performs a face dodge against a teammate while warming up before the game. The Scots practice different dodges to create space and open up an angle for a shot or pass by confusing the defender. This dodge allowed the Scots to beat and accelerate past their defender throughout the game.

The Carlmont Scots junior varsity girls lacrosse team beat the Hillsdale Knights in a close game 7-6. The Scots had a strong start to the game, scoring within the first minute. They increased their lead throughout the first half, keeping their confidence and energy levels high. During the second half, the Knights stepped up their gameplay and scored most of their goals. In the last few minutes of the game, the Knights were down one goal. Gaining possession of the ball, the Knights had the opportunity to score, but the Scots goalie made a save to hold their lead.