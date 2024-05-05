The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

Scot Scoop News
Scot Scoop News
Scot Scoop News

In Photos: Scots escape from Panthers and advance to CCS

Isabella Rice, Staff WriterMay 5, 2024
Isabella Rice
Junior Jacob Rybkin and senior Nicholas Tolod attempt to box out a Burlingame defender. The Scots were able to block the opponent’s path by getting in front of him. This allowed Carlmont to gain possession of the ground ball successfully.

The Carlmont boys varsity lacrosse team beat the Burlingame Panthers 16-9 in an intense match.

The game remained close in score during the first half, with back-and-forth scoring between the teams. Entering the second half, the Scots played a strong offensive and defensive game. They outperformed the Panthers and took the lead. The game was hard-fought and aggressive on both sides.

Coming out with a victory, the Scots continue their season and will be moving on to the Central Coast Section (CCS) playoffs.
Isabella Rice, Staff Writer
Isabella Rice (class of 2025) is a Junior at Carlmont High School and a second-year writer for Scot Scoop. Within the journalism program, she focuses on athletics and is often found taking photos at sports games or writing match reports. Outside of school, she can be found playing soccer for her club team or for Carlmont's Varsity soccer and lacrosse teams.
