In Photos: Scots escape from Panthers and advance to CCS

The Carlmont boys varsity lacrosse team beat the Burlingame Panthers 16-9 in an intense match.
The game remained close in score during the first half, with back-and-forth scoring between the teams. Entering the second half, the Scots played a strong offensive and defensive game. They outperformed the Panthers and took the lead. The game was hard-fought and aggressive on both sides.
Coming out with a victory, the Scots continue their season and will be moving on to the Central Coast Section (CCS) playoffs.