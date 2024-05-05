In Photos: Scots escape from Panthers and advance to CCS

Gallery • 10 Photos Isabella Rice Junior Jacob Rybkin and senior Nicholas Tolod attempt to box out a Burlingame defender. The Scots were able to block the opponent’s path by getting in front of him. This allowed Carlmont to gain possession of the ground ball successfully.

The Carlmont boys varsity lacrosse team beat the Burlingame Panthers 16-9 in an intense match.

The game remained close in score during the first half, with back-and-forth scoring between the teams. Entering the second half, the Scots played a strong offensive and defensive game. They outperformed the Panthers and took the lead. The game was hard-fought and aggressive on both sides.

Coming out with a victory, the Scots continue their season and will be moving on to the Central Coast Section (CCS) playoffs.