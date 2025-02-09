In Photos: Scots fall to Cougars in overtime

Gallery • 10 Photos Isabella Rice Senior Camden Ngo drives down the left side of the court as he breaks away from his defender. Following this drive, Ngo sunk a three-point shot. This gave the Scots a strong start to the game and upped the enthusiasm in the crowd.

The Carlmont Scots boys varsity basketball team fought in a close match against the Half Moon Bay Cougars on Friday Feb. 7. The back-and-forth match went into overtime where the Scots lost 67-63.

The Scots had a strong start in the first half of the game, where they took the lead by 11 points. As the game progressed into the third and fourth quarters, the Cougars outscored the Scots to get ahead. In the last minute of the game, the Scots scored a two-point shot to tie the game at 55, to end regulation.

In overtime, the Scots fell behind by six points and struggled to comeback, giving the Scots their second loss of the league season.