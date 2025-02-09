The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

In Photos: Scots fall to Cougars in overtime

Isabella Rice, Staff WriterFebruary 9, 2025
Isabella Rice
Senior Camden Ngo drives down the left side of the court as he breaks away from his defender. Following this drive, Ngo sunk a three-point shot. This gave the Scots a strong start to the game and upped the enthusiasm in the crowd.

The Carlmont Scots boys varsity basketball team fought in a close match against the Half Moon Bay Cougars on Friday Feb. 7. The back-and-forth match went into overtime where the Scots lost 67-63.

The Scots had a strong start in the first half of the game, where they took the lead by 11 points. As the game progressed into the third and fourth quarters, the Cougars outscored the Scots to get ahead. In the last minute of the game, the Scots scored a two-point shot to tie the game at 55, to end regulation.

In overtime, the Scots fell behind by six points and struggled to comeback, giving the Scots their second loss of the league season.

Isabella Rice, Staff Writer
Isabella Rice (class of 2025) is a Senior at Carlmont High School and a third-year writer for Scot Scoop. Within the journalism program, she focuses on athletics and often takes photos at sports games or writes match reports. Outside of school, she can be found playing soccer for her club team or Carlmont's Varsity soccer and lacrosse teams.