The Carlmont Scots varsity boys lacrosse team lost to the Hillsdale Knights in a close back-and-forth game. The Knights started the game off strong and scored the first two goals. The Scots scored their first goal shortly after, bringing the score to 2-1. Unable to catch up, the Scots trailed behind the Knights the entire game as the teams exchanged goals back and forth. In the fourth quarter, the Scots were down by three goals. They finished the game off with one more goal bringing the final score to 8-6. The Scots hold a season record of 2-2 and will play their next game on Tuesday, April 1 against the Palo Alto Vikings.
In Photos: Scots fall to Knights in a close game
Isabella Rice, Staff Writer • March 29, 2025
About the Contributor
Isabella Rice, Staff Writer
Isabella Rice (class of 2025) is a senior at Carlmont High School and a third-year writer for Scot Scoop. Within the journalism program, she focuses on athletics and often takes photos at sports games or writes match reports. Outside of school, she can be found playing soccer for her club team or Carlmont’s varsity soccer and lacrosse teams.