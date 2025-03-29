The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

In Photos: Scots fall to Knights in a close game

Isabella Rice, Staff WriterMarch 29, 2025
Senior and captain Keoki Firenze defends the Knights star player Senior Anthony Vause. Firenze timed his movements to catch the attacker off guard and check the ball. Vause was the Knights primary ball carrier, and his speed and agility made it hard for the Scots to defend him.

The Carlmont Scots varsity boys lacrosse team lost to the Hillsdale Knights in a close back-and-forth game. The Knights started the game off strong and scored the first two goals. The Scots scored their first goal shortly after, bringing the score to 2-1. Unable to catch up, the Scots trailed behind the Knights the entire game as the teams exchanged goals back and forth. In the fourth quarter, the Scots were down by three goals. They finished the game off with one more goal bringing the final score to 8-6. The Scots hold a season record of 2-2 and will play their next game on Tuesday, April 1 against the Palo Alto Vikings.

Isabella Rice, Staff Writer
Isabella Rice (class of 2025) is a senior at Carlmont High School and a third-year writer for Scot Scoop. Within the journalism program, she focuses on athletics and often takes photos at sports games or writes match reports. Outside of school, she can be found playing soccer for her club team or Carlmont’s varsity soccer and lacrosse teams.