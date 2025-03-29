In Photos: Scots fall to Knights in a close game

Gallery • 10 Photos Isabella Rice Senior and captain Keoki Firenze defends the Knights star player Senior Anthony Vause. Firenze timed his movements to catch the attacker off guard and check the ball. Vause was the Knights primary ball carrier, and his speed and agility made it hard for the Scots to defend him.

The Carlmont Scots varsity boys lacrosse team lost to the Hillsdale Knights in a close back-and-forth game. The Knights started the game off strong and scored the first two goals. The Scots scored their first goal shortly after, bringing the score to 2-1. Unable to catch up, the Scots trailed behind the Knights the entire game as the teams exchanged goals back and forth. In the fourth quarter, the Scots were down by three goals. They finished the game off with one more goal bringing the final score to 8-6. The Scots hold a season record of 2-2 and will play their next game on Tuesday, April 1 against the Palo Alto Vikings.