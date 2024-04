Gallery • 10 Photos Isabella Rice Senior Jacob Tom performs a swim dodge in an attempt to get past the defender. This move helps players beat their defenders with a smaller risk of getting the ball hit out of their stick. During the game, Tom made this move several times with success.

The Carlmont varsity boys lacrosse team suffered a tough loss in the rain against the Menlo-Atherton Bears 21-3.

The Scots started off the game strong, scoring three goals in the first quarter. Despite this, the Bears continued to outscore the Scots as they kept and maintained a lead throughout the entire game.

This game marked the second loss for the Scots, bringing them to a record of 7-2.