Isabella Rice Junior Keoki Firenze runs the ball down the field as a Sequoia defender tries to stop him. Starting from a face-off position, Firenze won and gained possession of the ball. He sprinted down the field, looking for an open player to create a scoring opportunity.

Gallery • 9 Photos Isabella Rice Junior attacker Aiden Ryan watches and waits for the right moment to make a cut. A cut occurs when an attacking player without the ball darts around a defender toward the goal in order to receive a pass. Marked by a defender, Ryan had to strategically time his movements to put himself in a good position to receive the ball.

The Carlmont varsity boys lacrosse team beat the Sequoia Ravens 10-6 in a rivalry match.

The Ravens were the first to score but quickly lost their lead. Despite their slow start, Carlmont remained ahead of Sequoia for the rest of the game. In the final quarter, the Ravens made a slight comeback, scoring five goals, but stood far from victory. Expecting to win, the Scots met their expectations and stand undefeated with a current record of 4-0.