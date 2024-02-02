The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

In Photos: Win against Bears slips away from the Scots

Alexandra Chan, Staff WriterFebruary 2, 2024
Gallery8 Photos
Alexandra Chan
Head coach Jillian Quan watches her players warm up before the game. While standing on the sidelines, she passed extra balls to those who needed them. It started to lightly rain towards the end of the warm up.

The Carlmont varsity girls soccer team lost to the Menlo-Atherton Bears 1-2 in a hard-fought game with on-and-off rain.

The Scots were down 0-1 with a successful penalty kick by the Bears early on in the game. Near the end of the first half, sophomore Lindsay Wong scored a goal, which tied the game 1-1. The Bears scored again midway through the second half, but the Scots were unable to secure another goal to gain a lead.

The Scots are nearing the end of their season with two games left to play and are currently in sixth place in league standings.
Alexandra Chan, Staff Writer
Alexandra Chan is a junior at Carlmont High School, and this is her second year in the journalism program. She's excited to be producing content for Scot Center and likes to ice skate and go thrifting in her free time.
