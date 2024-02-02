In Photos: Win against Bears slips away from the Scots

The Carlmont varsity girls soccer team lost to the Menlo-Atherton Bears 1-2 in a hard-fought game with on-and-off rain.
The Scots were down 0-1 with a successful penalty kick by the Bears early on in the game. Near the end of the first half, sophomore Lindsay Wong scored a goal, which tied the game 1-1. The Bears scored again midway through the second half, but the Scots were unable to secure another goal to gain a lead.
The Scots are nearing the end of their season with two games left to play and are currently in sixth place in league standings.