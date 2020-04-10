Inside the mind of a first responder

Many first responders, especially doctors and nurses, have been feeling the effects of the pandemic first hand. Going to work every day is no longer the same. Now, it is as if they are walking into the virus that everyone has been told to avoid.

The fear of catching the virus has driven many doctors and nurses toward anxiety and left many in emotional distraught.

According to NPR, Dr. Kimberly Brown, an emergency room physician in Northern Mississippi, has been feeling the whirls of emotion that come along with her hard-working job.

“I’m dealing with a lot of anxiety. Right now, I feel really alone because very few people can understand where my head is at. I’m just worried about getting sick. I’m worried about people around me getting sick,” Brown said.

But what is the key factor that is fueling the fear of catching and spreading the virus?

The answer is simple: a lack of supplies.