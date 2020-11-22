Library reopening effort is one for the books

With these services, library cardholders can check out books, DVDs, CDs, and even items like bicycles, sewing machines, and 3D printing services.

Bishista Paul, a sophomore at Carlmont high school, has utilized the contactless curbside pickup at the San Carlos Public library to check out books such as Beowulf for their English class and Barron’s AP EFuropean History. They have also checked out books to read for recreational purposes.

“I need to do something other than homework to make sure I don’t go insane,” Paul said. “So reading books is pretty great.”

In addition to supplying material goods, the library is looking to resume some of the other services previously offered. One of the library’s primary functions before the pandemic was to provide a safe and educational community and environment for students and other community members.

According to Jason Sanchez, a teacher at Mariposa Upper Elementary School in San Carlos, “[The libraries] have people coming in from toddlers with their parents who are getting storytime, all the way up to people in advanced stages. My grandparents, who, all the way through their 80s, would go to their public library where they lived… It was a place for them to meet with friends and talk about books.”

Antonio Kazarian, a junior at Carlmont, also recalls visiting the library after school.

“I went to the library every day… I basically used it as a place to interact with people,” Kazarian said.

The library is attempting to host many of its services for teens while maintaining social distancing.

Before the pandemic, librarians would physically visit classrooms to promote the library and its resources.

“When I worked for the Hillsborough City School District… the librarians would actually come to the schools, and they would do a drive where they would promote getting library cards for every student in the school and every student in the district,” Sanchez said. "They really do a great job of canvassing out to the grade schools and really get those library cards in students' hands when they’re young.”

According to Beasley, this service is continuing virtually.

“Our teen librarians are going virtual… so that they can teach about resources or talk about authors— really anything that high school students or high school teachers would be interested in,” Beasley said. “They would be willing to come to your classrooms and ‘Zoom’ in.”

In addition, the library has a plethora of online resources for high school students. For example, the library provides access to Britannica School, a multimedia encyclopedia for students of all ages, and Proquest K12, which contains information on world cultures. The library also offers an archive of local newspapers and live tutoring. The full catalog of online resources can be found on their website.