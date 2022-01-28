JV girls soccer routs Capuchino Mustangs

Carlmont’s JV girls soccer team maintained their winning form with an 8-0 win against the Capuchino Mustangs on Jan. 27, finishing off their game with a goal from their starting freshman goalkeeper, Samantha Bishop.

Carlmont has been dominant in the league so far, remaining undefeated in the Peninsula Athletic League’s Ocean Division.

Capuchino came to Carlmont undermanned with an outfielder playing in goal and only two players on their bench.

From the start, the Scots were dominant, as they were able to score two goals within the first 10 minutes of play. They continued to keep possession and get multiple chances but could not score. This continued until the last couple minutes of the half when they scored another two and doubled their lead.

“I thought we played well, connecting the ball and finishing our shots,” said Delfina Bianchi, a sophomore midfielder. “We’ve been undefeated throughout the season, and I think we’ve been doing pretty good.”

Bianchi contributed to Carlmont’s performance by scoring a goal and assisting a few goals.

Both teams made goalkeeper changes at halftime, with Carlmont opting for their backup and Capuchino going for a different outfield player. As a result of this decision, if Bishop were to return, it would be in another position.

In the second half, the Scots continued their dominance, with the ball rarely coming into their defensive half. They were able to score three more goals, as Capuchino’s efforts to defend consisted of dangerous tackles, which led Carlmont to create opportunities from free-kicks close to the goal.

As Carlmont entered the final five minutes with a seven-goal lead, an unlikely player could score their eighth and final goal. Bishop, who kept a clean sheet during her half, found the back of the net with a shot from the left flank to conclude the Scots’ onslaught.

“It felt great scoring that goal,” Bishop said. “I didn’t have much to do in goal, but I think I did well to be able to score at the end.”

Oscar Vazquez, the JV girls soccer coach, contributed the win to the chemistry of his team and the hard work they put in at practice to achieve their results.

“It was awesome. We did everything I wanted them to do. Obviously, we dominated them and we had a good game,” Vazquez said.

Vazquez attributed his success to teamwork, pressing the other team when they had control of the ball, and solid passing patterns, which were able to earn them their scoring opportunities.

Carlmont played through the wing and was able to keep possession with simple passes throughout the game, giving them an abundance of chances in the final third.

This led to the final goal. A goalkeeper scoring is one of the rarest moments in soccer, but Bishop was able to achieve it in the final few minutes of the game.

“Our keeper scoring the final goal was definitely the best moment of the game,” Vazquez said.