Kylie Jenner receives backlash after asking fans to donate

Kylie Jenner is receiving backlash on social media following her question for people to donate to a friend’s GoFundMe page to support his medical bills.

Samuel Rauda, a makeup artist, was in an accident that left him needing major surgery. To afford the medical bill, Rauda’s family set up a GoFundMe on March 14.

Jenner went onto Instagram to post about the situation and asked anyone if they were willing to donate. Many fans and people on Twitter grew upset because she is a wealthy celebrity and is asking fans to donate.

“May God watch over you and protect you @makeupbysamuel, everyone take a moment to say a prayer for Sam who got into an accident this past weekend. And swipe up to visit his families [sic] go fund me,” Jenner said.

Jenner donated $5,000 to the initial goal of $10,000, which was updated to $120,000. However, many people and fans called attention to Jenner’s earnings of $590 million. According to Forbes, Jenner is the highest-paid celebrity as of 2020. Many people were quick to point out that she should have just covered the cost herself, considering her financial privilege.

“Her net worth is $900M. So that’s 0.000006% of her net worth. If your net worth were, say, $100k, it would be like donating 56 cents. Her makeup artist apparently needs $60k. Kylie Jenner paying that would be like someone with $100k net worth sparing $6.72 to pay off a friend’s medical bills,” Charlotte Clymer said on Twitter.

Jenner, receiving hate from fans, went on her Instagram story to share her side of the story and her intentions.

“I feel it’s important for me to clear up this false narrative that I’ve asked fans for money and am not paying for my makeup artist’s medical bills. Sam isn’t my makeup artist and unfortunately, we don’t have a personal relationship anymore but I have worked with him a few years ago and think he’s the sweetest,” Jenner said.

Jenner’s current makeup artist, Ariel Tejada, made a post about Rauda’s accident, which caught Jenner’s attention leading her to post and donate to the GoFundMe.

“After learning in more detail about the accident it compelled me to visit his GoFundMe which was set at 10k. They had already raised 6k so I put in 5k to reach their original goal and I thought I’d post on my stories to gain more awareness if anyone also felt compelled to share or donate,” Jenner said.