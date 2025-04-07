Menlo Park builds new housing for veterans at Oak Gardens

Oak Gardens, a 62-unit affordable housing complex on the Menlo Park Veterans Affairs (VA) campus, is being developed to provide stable housing and support services for veterans and their families.

According to CalMatters, California continues to grapple with veteran homelessness, accounting for nearly 30% of the nation’s unhoused veterans. Despite existing programs like HUD-Veterans Affairs Supportive Housing (HUD-VASH), the shortage of affordable housing and supportive services leaves many veterans vulnerable.

Oak Gardens aims to change that by co-locating housing with vital services at the VA campus. This model ensures residents have direct access to healthcare, case management, and community support, all crucial for long-term stability and recovery.

Developed by MidPen Housing, the 2.1-acre complex will include a community room, kitchen, meditation circle, walking path, community garden, and dog run.

Residents will also benefit from wraparound services such as mental health support, job training, financial literacy workshops, and educational programs tailored to veterans transitioning into civilian life.

“Given its location directly on the VA Palo Alto Healthcare System Campus, Oak Gardens provides a unique opportunity to bridge health and housing,” said Lyn Hikida, Vice President of Communications at MidPen Housing.

Charles Haven, a veteran who served in Vietnam from 1969 to 1973 as a captain in the army, said that housing with integrated services can be life-changing for veterans in need.

Haven recently volunteered at a Salvation Army Veterans Day dinner in Modesto and described it as honorable and unforgettable.

“There was camaraderie. Some of these veterans said it was the first time they’d ever been honored after 50 years,” Haven said.

Haven mentioned that programs similar to the Garden Oaks project are uncommon in the Central Valley.

“There needs to be more,” Haven said.

Another veteran, William Prince, now lives at Arroyo Green, a MidPen Housing complex in Redwood City. He found hope and healing through supportive housing after years of personal tragedy and homelessness.

“By 2019, I was homeless, bouncing around couches and living out of my car. I knew I couldn’t live like this – without stable housing and in poor health. I needed help,” Prince said.

After contacting the VA, Prince was placed in temporary housing and connected with MidPen’s Arroyo Green development.

“I walked by faith into my new apartment. I love living here. Everything is accessible, and I feel safe and secure,” Prince said.

Currently, his medical issues are managed and connected to on-site services.

“Although there were times I could not see the path ahead, I had faith. It’s all coming together. It’s a beautiful thing,” Price said

While Oak Gardens marks a significant step forward in supporting veterans locally, it’s just one piece of a larger vision.

MidPen Housing currently has around 4,000 additional affordable apartments in various stages of development across the Bay Area. These future communities will serve veterans, families, seniors, and individuals in need of high-quality, affordable homes.

Construction of Oak Gardens is expected to be completed by Spring 2026. The development builds on the success of nearby Willow Housing, another veteran residence on the Menlo Park VA campus.

The project is funded through a combination of sources, including a $2.2 million loan from the Apple Affordable Housing Fund, federal tax credits, and contributions from the City of Menlo Park and San Mateo County.

With the rising cost of living in the Bay Area, projects like Oak Gardens allow veterans to heal and be heard.

“This country owes the people who were brave enough to risk their lives to protect not only our country and our future but to help ensure freedom for people they didn’t even know. We need to help them adjust when they come back. Freedom is not free,” Haven said.