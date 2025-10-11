Mid-Autumn Festival celebration brings culture to the classroom

Derek Lam Sophomore Adrienne Ashcraft folds dough around the filling to form a mooncake during the Mid-Autumn Festival celebration in Chinese class. In this activity, students gathered around a long table as they shaped Oreo crumbs into dough, filled the centers with cream, and pressed them into mooncake molds. “My favorite Moon Festival activity was making mooncakes and then getting to eat them after,” Ashcraft said.

Carlmont students celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival through hands-on activities that teach and bring Chinese culture into the classroom.

The Mid-Autumn Festival, celebrated on the 15th day of the eighth lunar month, is a significant time for families to gather together and give thanks for the harvest. It is traditionally celebrated with mooncakes, lanterns, and parades under the full moon, which symbolizes unity and togetherness in Chinese culture.

Both the Chinese classes and the Chinese Culture Club brought these traditions to campus, transforming lessons into interactive experiences that expand beyond typical language learning.

“Language and culture go hand in hand. Even if you know the language, it would be hard to approach someone. Understanding the culture helps you communicate more appropriately,” said Carlmont Chinese teacher Mindy Chiang.

In Chinese classes, students made Oreo mooncakes, participated in a tea ceremony, and crafted lanterns and cards for their family members and teachers. These activities allowed them to connect cultural learning with language practice.

“It helps expand the students’ knowledge of Chinese celebrations, giving hands-on experience in classrooms,” Chiang said. “People have a good time, connect, relax, and appreciate the culture. It’s an experience to remember.”

The experience allowed students to appreciate and learn more about Chinese culture. At the same time, it provided a brief escape from the stress, allowing students to slow down and enjoy learning in a more relaxing manner.

“I liked making the mooncakes because they were really good when we were finished making them,” said sophomore Adrienne Ashcraft. “I also felt like I learned more about Chinese culture in terms of how they celebrated the harvest, made mooncakes, and conducted tea ceremonies. I didn’t know there were so many steps to it before.”

The Chinese Culture Club also hosted a separate lunchtime celebration on Thursday, Oct. 9, for students to enjoy mooncakes, hang lanterns, and play lantern riddle games for a prize, offering a different way for students to experience the festival.

“We try to give background information on the history and traditions of the Mid-Autumn Festival, especially the ones we are celebrating,” said Michelle Peng, president of the Chinese Culture Club. “We explain the history during the activity, or we just let people experience the activity firsthand.”

Beyond the activities, the Chinese Culture Club emphasizes the importance of sharing with other students and preserving these cultural traditions. Members hope that teaching peers about the Mid-Autumn Festival can help them develop a deeper understanding of the cultural meaning behind the tradition and its significance.

“It’s important because a lot of Chinese Americans I know don’t have a good idea of the culture that they’re inheriting,” Peng said. “I think it’s important for people like me to spread the word about awareness of our culture.”