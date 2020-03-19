Opinion: Amazon climbs to new heights as the world falls behind

Amazon. We hear about them all the time nowadays. They’re taking over the world, and it’s pretty clear.

Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994, Amazon started as a small online bookstore based in Bezos’ garage, according to CNN. After opening a new location in 2007, Amazon started to grow.



Presently, the company offers many services, some of which include online shopping, movie-streaming, personal styling, and more.

However, something that people don’t usually talk about is that as Amazon has grown it has basically taken over the retail industry. Personally, I find that it’s getting harder and harder to buy something that isn’t connected to Amazon in some way.

According to CNBC, when consumers are ready to buy a product, 74% of them lean towards Amazon. This means that about 3 of 4 people choose Amazon as their go-to for purchasing goods.

This sizeable percentage reported by CNBC just further proves the advancement of Amazon in the retail world and foreshadows its eventual takeover. Not only has the corporation widened the variety of online options, but it has also played an enormous role in increasing the on-street availability of products for consumers.