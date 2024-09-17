Opinion: Celebrity endorsements should become the new standard

Emma Goldman Taylor Swift announced her endorsement of Vice President and Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris in the 2024 election. In the 24 hours after her post, vote.gov saw an uptick in site visits. Swift’s endorsement should set a precedent in the industry for other celebrities to use their platforms to mobilize voting and promote civic engagement.

As I scrolled through my Instagram feed on Tuesday night, seeing the usual — National Football League (NFL) highlights, friends’ concert photos, and influencers at New York Fashion Week — I came across an unexpected post: Taylor Swift’s endorsement of presidential nominee Kamala Harris.

Swift’s endorsement of Harris came after weeks of speculation. While some fans were sure the endorsement would be coming after doing the same for now-President Joe Biden in 2020, others were more skeptical, especially considering her increased presence in Kansas City and friendship with Brittany Mahomes, who was reported to have liked a post by former President Donald Trump.

Regardless of criticism, Swift’s endorsement of Harris, along with encouragement for voters to do their research, should be established as a precedent for celebrities in the future, rather than labeled as an overstep of her career as a singer.

In less than 24 hours after her post, which has now accumulated over 11 million likes, a spokesperson for the General Service Administration (GSA) reported 405,999 site visits to vote.gov through Swift’s custom link, marking a 585% increase from the regular 30,000 site visitors per day.

In a time where Generation Z’s vote makes up one-fifth of the electorate and 31% of Swift’s fanbase, Swift’s endorsement does more than just promote voting for a particular candidate; it promotes civic engagement and political immersion. Although the United States saw a 5% increase in voter turnout in 2020 from the 2016 election — 62% to 67% — young voters between the ages of 18 and 29 consistently have the lowest turnout rate compared to other age groups.

Civic engagement in today’s political climate is often undermined, with millions of eligible voters choosing not to vote, citing reasons like distrust in our governmental system and difficulty in the registration process itself.

I am hopeful that Swift’s endorsement of Vice President Harris sets a precedent for others with such wide-spanning platforms in the future. In an election with such polarized parties and divisive policy issues, like gun control and abortion, the 2024 election proves a crucial opportunity to represent America’s opinions in a rapidly changing society. Utilizing such a large platform should be a responsibility no influential figure takes lightly. Voting is not just a right; it’s a privilege and an opportunity. Encouraging such behavior will only bring us closer to being the participatory democracy the Founding Fathers intended for, and each vote is a step towards shaping the future of our nation.