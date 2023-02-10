Opinion: The media has blurred the line between cultural appropriation and appreciation

Katy Perry, Zac Efron, Karlie Kloss, and Kim Kardashian; what do these celebrities all have in common? The internet has accused them all, and many more, of cultural appropriation.

The rise of technology over the past years has administered an opportunity for people to hold others accountable for morally corrupt actions, one of the most common ones on social media being cultural appropriation. While it is partially due to the fast-paced environment of trends constantly circulating around the internet, it is mostly just the lack of respect from celebrities and influencers that cause these incidents.

It’s unfortunate that the world consists of people who don’t stop to think about how their lack of education on a certain matter could be viewed as harmful, even as full-grown adults. This can be seen through a number of America’s favorite celebrities and influencers.

One of the most well-known examples would be the Kardashians. People on the internet are constantly calling at least one of them out for appropriating African culture. For context, the Kardashians are of Armenian, Dutch, English, and Scottish descent, and yet have been seen on multiple occasions with traditional styles from Africa, such as cornrows.

Hairstyles such as cornrows have a history-rich origin, which dates as far back as 3000 B.C., though the name was not coined until some time later, according to the University of Bedfordshire. It was then carried on to America, where millions of people were forced to work in inhumane conditions.

“Cornrows helped enslaved Africans put up small acts of rebellion and resistance by not only allowing them to keep their heritage close but also providing a discreet way to transfer information,” said Tabitha Ajao, an executive officer from the university. “A particular number of braids could indicate possible escape routes or even be used to signal a meet-up time, without drawing scrutiny.”

With that in mind, then, it makes no logical sense for a person who is not a part of this heritage or knowledgeable of its historical significance to take advantage of it for the purpose of fame.

Cultural appropriation can also take form in more subtle ways, similar to microaggressions. This can be seen through the problematic, and often overlooked, “fox eye” beauty trend.

For many years Asian-shaped eyes have been stigmatized to a point where double-eyelid surgery and tape have been normalized in order for people to fit in with Western beauty standards. But apparently, now all that energy spent trying to fit in with American society can be put to rest, because the internet has started a new trend, where slanted eyes have suddenly been deemed beautiful.

“Fox eye” makeup uses eyeliner to create the illusion of a more elongated and slimmer eye shape, even taking it a step further and drawing on the inner corner to make it seem more pointy. The joke is on them though, because many Asian people are born with an epicanthic fold, an extra part of the inner eyelid, making it nearly impossible to put eyeliner there in reality.

The problematic part is less about the makeup style and more about the pose that comes along with it. To show off the accentuated eyeliner, influencers and celebrities have been seen placing their fingertips on the outside of their eyes, a position that seems suspiciously close to the one used to ridicule Asian people with racist intent.

“You can’t be surprised that someone’s going to be offended by you exaggerating a feature on your face that mimics something that they’ve been made fun of or discriminated against for,” said Marc Reagan, an Asian-American makeup artist during an interview with CNN. “So we are [living] in a really sensitive time and those types of things need to be taken [into consideration] every single day.”

While most of these situations have been viewed as ignorant, and a way for celebrities to exploit others’ lifestyles for a few photos, there have also been a few examples of cultural appreciation rather than appropriation.

Shakira is a globally known singer, and one of her most popular songs, “Waka Waka (This Time for Africa),” has been deemed the proper way to portray culture through the media. The song and music video was used for the 2010 FIFA World Cup, held in South Africa. Many have praised her genuine appreciation for traditional African dances and phrases used in the song.

In this sense, the difference between appreciating a culture versus exploiting it seems pretty obvious. However, this line has become blurred due to the rise of social media and differing opinions.

In 2013, during the MTV Movie Awards, Selena Gomez performed her hit song “Come & Get it,” while wearing a bindi and dancing to traditional Indian music. Even today, people are still arguing over social media whether or not she had the right to this performance or not.

Some debate if it was necessary for her to use Indian styles for entertainment purposes, while others side with the singer, appreciating the effort taken to learn the dance in the first place.

Unlike many celebrities in the past, Gomez has never issued a statement of apology. In fact, during an interview with Elvis Duran, she responded to the controversy.

“I think the song has that Hindu, tribal feel and I wanted to translate that,” Gomez said. “I’ve been learning about my chakra and bindis and the culture … It’s beautiful.”

People absolutely carry the right to expose others who use their culture’s traditions without knowing the historical significance of it.

Some may think using the media to spread new trends consisting of traditional clothing or styles is a good thing because people are sharing culturally diverse styles and normalizing them. In some cases that’s true, but it has become a problem because the media is typically used to promote celebrities and to profit off of them, therefore these people would be doing it for the wrong reasons. They are exploiting others’ heritage for attention on social media, whether it be positive or negative attention.

Although it has since cooled down since everybody was regularly on their phones during quarantine, pretty much no celebrity is safe from the so-called “cancel culture.” While every normal human being should be held accountable for their hurtful actions, it is especially important to call out those with a far-reaching platform.

The beneficial part about the media is that it’s an extreme form of privilege to be put in a position of power where someone has the opportunity to influence people. But, the media is also practiced time and time again to make money. That privilege and the right of having access to a public platform should not be used to take advantage of others’ cultures, but rather to respect and raise awareness of them.